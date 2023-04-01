Donald Trump’s future can be decided only in a court of law

Editorial

If Donald Trump has mastered anything in the past eight years, it is the art of grudge and nudge, of which he has become the ultimate exponent. It begins with the first stirrings of a grievance that, with the right amount of hot air, can be whipped up into a devastating political whirlwind.

Witness the “Big Steal” lie, the January 6 riots and the storming of the Capitol, which forced the leaders of the most powerful country in the world to flee for cover.

In Mr Trump’s hands a petty gripe can be morphed into something malevolent and terminal in the body politic.

Thus, a perfectly legitimate exercise of due process by a district attorney in Manhattan becomes a monumental injustice with the potential to fester into a mortal wound poisoned by toxic rhetoric.

Fear that the resultant fever could spread has forced the cancellation of police leave in the district and prompted deep concerns that more lives could be lost, just as they were the last time Mr Trump stoked the incendiary hearts of some of his extreme following.

When the former president initially leaked the news that he was facing charges, Elon Musk tweeted: “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.”

Those who now ask why any law officer would risk so much on such a relatively minor and tawdry charge – the misuse of campaign funds to pay off an adult film star – miss a crucial point. The exercise of democracy depends on the rule of law. A district attorney cannot be intimidated into turning his back on a case because it draws heat.

Intimidation and the threat of reprisals from Mr Trump cannot be a deciding factor. Were that the case, a mob mentality would supersede the court, and might would be right. That the Republican Party has rallied behind a former president who has made history by becoming the first ever to face a criminal charge is a matter not only for regret for the health of justice but also for the integrity of politics in the US.

The law must take its course. It is true there may be more serious charges ahead for Mr Trump, from removing classified files from the White House to interference in the electoral process, apart from what happened at the Capitol.

His backers may hope that if enough of an earthquake can be invoked next Tuesday, there will be no appetite to risk further unrest. The support of so many Republicans and the blind loyalty of “the base” suggest the road to the White House next year may be cratered.

It is accepted that the swing vote in the US has greatly diminished as divisions between the GOP and the Democrats get ever deeper.

Circumstances have ordained that Mr Trump has been given a cause for the faithful to rail against as they rally to his call. He will use the renewed public spotlight to make sure it is trained on him.

Justice, not the lynch mob, must decide. No one is above the law.