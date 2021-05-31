| 18.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Disgraceful, detestable or deplorable? As a city centre resident I’ve got just one word for this weekend’s street parties – inevitable

Katie Byrne

Gardai dealing with crowds on Dublin&rsquo;s South William Street. PHOTO: STEPHEN COLLINS Expand
Dr Christian Jessen Expand

Close

Gardai dealing with crowds on Dublin&rsquo;s South William Street. PHOTO: STEPHEN COLLINS

Gardai dealing with crowds on Dublin’s South William Street. PHOTO: STEPHEN COLLINS

Dr Christian Jessen

Dr Christian Jessen

/

Gardai dealing with crowds on Dublin’s South William Street. PHOTO: STEPHEN COLLINS

The entire dictionary of inflammatory language has been used to describe the scenes that unfolded in Dublin city centre at the weekend.

It was “disgusting”. It was “despicable”. It was “disgraceful”, “detestable” and “deplorable”.

I can understand the moral outrage overload that leads people to use this sort of language on social media, but as someone who lives in the middle of the city centre, there’s only one word I would use to describe the events that took place on Saturday: inevitable.

Most Watched

Privacy