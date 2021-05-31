The entire dictionary of inflammatory language has been used to describe the scenes that unfolded in Dublin city centre at the weekend.

It was “disgusting”. It was “despicable”. It was “disgraceful”, “detestable” and “deplorable”.

I can understand the moral outrage overload that leads people to use this sort of language on social media, but as someone who lives in the middle of the city centre, there’s only one word I would use to describe the events that took place on Saturday: inevitable.

A combination of sunshine, cabin fever and an injection of vaccine hope brought huge crowds into the city centre at the weekend. You’ve no doubt seen the footage; you’ve probably read Dr. Tony Holohan’s tweet describing scenes across the city as an “open-air party”.

What you may not realise, however, is that this phenomenon has been gathering pace for well over a year now.

It started last summer, when young people began to gather for al fresco drinks on Castle Market and Coppinger Row. Over the last few months, the crowds have become bigger, louder and a touch more intoxicated.

I wasn’t surprised by the scenes on Saturday because I’ve seen the city centre slowly evolve into an open-air festival — albeit a festival with limited toilet facilities and bins.

Stepping outside my front door at the weekend is now like unzipping a tent at Electric Picnic. Music pumps out of speakers. Frenetic energy pulses up and down the street. Anything out of the ordinary — a car, a cat, a horse and cart —elicits a raucous Croke Park-style cheer.

On warmer evenings, groups of people sit on our doorstep. When I pull the door open, they invariably fall backwards into our entrance hall, handbags spilling, plastic-cup pints swilling, apologies gushing.

A few weekends ago, I had to ask two lovely women in their sixties to move aside for a moment. “It’s a long time since we’ve sat on someone’s doorstep!” one of them remarked.

The city centre has become an epicentre of celebration and the truth is, I love every single minute of it.

I love seeing older people mixing with younger people — and everyone chatting with everyone. I love seeing families who had the presence of mind to bring a picnic blanket into town, and the boldness to spread it out on the pavement.

I love knowing that the type of people who come into town at the weekend are, by extension, not the type of people to tout on their neighbours or use words like “despicable” on Twitter.

Yes, there are problems, but the relevant authorities have had well over a year to deal with them. A quick glance at the metrics around footfall, waste generation and public transport should have told the powers that be that a day like last Saturday was coming. Even a simple stroll down Grafton Street over the last few weeks would have given decision-makers a sense of what was in store.

Over the last few months, my neighbours and I have watched the city come back to life with a mixture of trepidation and excitement. “Can you imagine what the first sunny day will be like?” we said to one another. If city centre dwellers saw a day like Saturday as an inevitability, then surely city planners saw the exact same thing…

But perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to blame Dublin City Council, who are simply taking their cue from public health directives. The real issue, in my opinion, is the mixed messages we’ve received from public officials. We’ve been told that the risk of outdoor transmission is negligible and to plan for an “outdoor summer”; now we’re being told that we could be facing into another lockdown because people did exactly that.

Perhaps officials could be a little bit clearer about what an outdoor summer entails. Is it that it’s okay to gather en masse in Sandycove with the dryrobe brigade, but not in St Stephen’s Green with a bag of cans? Is it that it’s okay to gather in your garden with your neighbours to show off your new decking, but not on a city centre street?

There were a lot of unsavoury aspects to Saturday — the litter, the public urination, the naked guy on South William Street — but the nasty whiff of classism will linger long after the streets are cleaned up.

Time to stop counting ‘likes’

After two years of testing, Instagram is finally giving users the option to hide like counts on their feed — and potentially free themselves from the tyranny of external validation.

“We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurise people’s experience on Instagram,” the social media giant said on its blog post. “What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense for what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice.”

Users can now turn off the like count on their own posts, as well as turn off like counts on other people’s posts. Or, to put it another way, they can choose to live a digital life free of social comparison, competitiveness and vanity metrics, or they can continue to validate their very existence by way of a digital tracker.

I’ve never partaken in social media, except for a general poke around the periphery. So as much I might think I understand the space, I ultimately don’t understand what it’s like to be part of a social hierarchy where status is dictated by numbers.

What I do know, however, is why I chose not to play the game in the first place — and vanity metrics was a large part of it.

Instagram users have just been given a chance to get off the hamster wheel of social media approval and engage with their account more mindfully. Were I in that position, I’d grab it with both hands.

Dr Jessen facing bankruptcy should be a warning for all

Expand Close Dr Christian Jessen / Facebook

Whatsapp Dr Christian Jessen

Speaking of the dangers of social media, celebrity doctor Christian Jessen (pictured) is facing bankruptcy after he was ordered to pay €175,000 in a libel payment to Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster. Jessen posted a defamatory tweet making unfounded claims about the politician r, which landed him in the High Court in Belfast. The TV doctor has since launched an online fundraising appeal, asking his fans to help bail him out. It should serve as a salutary lesson for anyone with a social media account.