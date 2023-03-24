independent

Dig deep and give what you can on most important Daffodil Day ever

Editorial

Eli McCarthy picks some daffodils at Elmgrove Farm, Gormanston, Co Meath ahead of Daffodil Day. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Eli McCarthy picks some daffodils at Elmgrove Farm, Gormanston, Co Meath ahead of Daffodil Day. Photo: Mark Condren

As a symbol of the renewal and hope brought about by spring, the daffodil has few rivals. This weekend, the push is on to support people with cancer – and the daffodil forms the focal point of that push.

Daffodil Day – promoted by the Irish Cancer Society – is at the heart of all our battles with the scourge that is cancer. This year’s Daffodil Day is the most important to date as the cost-of-living crisis has made life even harder for people battling the illness.

