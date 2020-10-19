Did we really need to wait four days for a decision?

'We also have to accept that the decision on what more restrictions should apply is no easy matter.' (stock photo)

A day can seem an eternity in a time of Covid-19 uncertainty. Early last Friday we learned the experts in the Nphet committee were recommending the highest level of restrictions, at Level 5, to battle the increasingly rampant virus.

Yet it is likely to be this evening before we definitively learn the Government's response. That's four clear days of people's lives being put on hold as they try to decide what their responses will be to a host of real, human dilemmas.

In fairness to the Government, it has not been idle in the interim with a ministerial meeting on Saturday and various contacts and media engagements across the weekend. We must also acknowledge that Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in Brussels on Friday for a very important EU leaders' summit when the initial news broke.

We also have to accept that the decision on what more restrictions should apply is no easy matter. It is quite simply an attempt to balance the safeguarding of human life against the need to protect the broader economy and society.

The Government has argued that all aspects of the decision to be taken, and its fullest impacts across communities in every corner of this island, must be carefully weighed. The end decision will affect everybody to a very large degree.

So, great care must be applied and as much time as is necessary must be taken.

But from last Friday it appeared that more restrictions were now inevitable. For the average citizen it was only a matter of what these restrictions were to be called.

Since this is the second time around for the country to face into lockdown, public buy-in is even more necessary and also clearly cannot be taken for granted. Last March the lockdown was a first, bringing a certain sense of adventure and coinciding with lengthening days and prospects of improving weather. Now everything is the exact opposite and maintaining national morale will be a huge challenge.

The Government must accept that in the modern era in which we live, information will come into the public domain in a manner and at a time which does not suit the political leaders. That ­simple modern reality must be factored into the ministers' decision-making processes.

Delay feeds uncertainty and adds to people's distress. Ultimately, most reasonable people while dreading and disliking a return to a more restricted life will still accept the necessity of a tougher precautionary regime.

But the people's consent and goodwill is central to the success of such new restrictions in the battle against Covid-19. So people must be told everything possible as soon as possible.

One more time people will be asked to do all they can to apply all the well-known precautions as rigorously as possible. More than anything else, that requires people keeping to themselves as much as is possible.

That brings a big threat of loneliness and isolation taking their toll on the nation's mental health - surely the biggest challenge for all of us.

