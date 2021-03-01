Deluded thugs can't derail national battle with virus

Irish people are lockdown weary and frustrated – but few if any will back the ugly violent protests in Dublin on Saturday. The full rigour of the law must now be applied without any fear or favour.

The scenes of lawlessness, including contemptible attacks on members of An Garda Síochána, have rightly been utterly condemned by all mainstream political groups. Gardaí, who have been in the frontline of efforts to protect life and prevent the virus spreading by being out in all kinds of winter weather, have been commended for their restraint.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke for everyone when he dubbed these attacks on gardaí “thuggish” and reflected that the entire series of incidents showed a complete lack of respect for the very people who had made huge sacrifices and took risks with their own personal health throughout the past 12 months of this pandemic.

It was only when gardaí were attacked with missiles, including fireworks which could have caused very serious injury, that they delivered a baton charge. Everyone will join in sending get-well wishes to the officers who were injured and hope for their speedy and complete recovery.

The gardaí, in line with their ongoing emphasis on persuasion and engagement with people all through their management of this virus, at first peacefully urged the protesters to disperse. They had also blocked off areas where large crowds could gather, such as St Stephen’s Green.

The issue is now a matter for the courts and we must refrain from undue detailed comment and let the judicial system take its course. But social media was used to help orchestrate these events.

Again, we must ask social media providers to explain to us what they are doing to help ensure there is no rampant law-breaking being organised via their services. There are also serious questions about allowing disinformation and downright lies about pandemic restrictions and vaccination programmes to be circulated freely on social media.

We look forward to hearing some positive responses from social media providers in this regard. Free speech must always be upheld – but it must be weighed against efforts to undermine the common good and the rule of law.

Today, the first day of March, blessed with unseasonable sunshine, we will see up to a quarter of a million schoolchildren return to their classes. We thank teachers and parents for their patience and hard work in helping make this happen.

It is a real sign of hope and we trust that all concerned will respect the health authorities’ advice and resist the understandable urge of parents to mingle with friends and catch up after weeks of near total isolation. But a little forbearance will help prevent another spike in Covid-19 cases.

The images which will grace this day of hope are what must be our focus for the still tough times ahead. Not the reprehensible images from the ugly events in Dublin city centre.

We must all send a clear message to that small band of deluded thugs by focusing on what is positive in our national life as we continue to battle against this virus.