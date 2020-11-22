Damning truths from public doctors

As the Government considers its plan to reopen the country for Christmas after a second difficult lockdown, and with tensions said to be rising again between Cabinet ministers, with their officials on one hand and members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on the other - in relation to the extent the coronavirus restrictions should be lifted - the unglamorous work of public health doctors goes on behind the scenes. And as our detailed report today reveals, all is not well behind those scenes. Indeed, at a time when the country needs to know why the second lockdown has been only a relatively limited success compared with the first, then today's report by our chief reporter Maeve Sheehan is required reading.

Public health medicine is an unheralded bulwark in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. In general, this field is about improving and protecting the health of the population as a whole. Public health physicians have specialist knowledge of health protection, health service development and health improvement. As such, it is a branch of medicine which reaches beyond the usual boundaries of the healthcare system. However, all too often it is also regarded as being a poor relation compared with colleagues in better paid, higher profile consultants' positions, many of whom have populated the media during this health crisis.

Public health doctors do their work in national government agencies, local community and voluntary organisations. Today we reveal how these doctors are fighting with one hand tied behind their back. And it is apparent that the circumstances in which they are being asked to do their crucial work may be hindering a successful outcome to the fight against Covid. This is an intolerable situation.

The picture presented today is of public doctors working under extreme pressure, their numbers temporarily increased during the first wave of coronavirus, then significantly reduced this summer and only partly restored as the second wave hit and throughout its onward march. It is a picture of doctors working long hours, sometimes more than 12 hours a day, with reduced or insufficient financial resources behind them and, significantly, of a contact and tracing system woefully inefficient to meet demands required. As a result, the levels of stress among public health doctors is understandably high, their assumed responsibilities extended to breaking point up to and including fielding random telephone calls at unsociable hours in unsuitable settings from anxious members of the public. Frankly, the picture presented is one not short of chaos, albeit organised chaos, thanks mostly to the dedication of the doctors and their staff concerned.

As the Government gives due consideration to the lifting of restrictions, with Level 3-plus likely to be the outcome of deliberations, the business community, meanwhile, will struggle to make a meaningful return over the Christmas period - and many are expected to go to the wall in the New Year despite their best efforts.

It is not good enough that business people and their employees should suffer such drastic consequences when, despite it having had every opportunity to do so, the Government has left public health doctors so inadequately equipped to meet its obligations to contact, trace and hunt down the spread of Covid-19.

