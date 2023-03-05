Covid inquiry is the right thing to do – but it must not be a witch-hunt

The Government’s commitment to establish an inquiry into the State’s handling of the Covid pandemic is welcome and comes at an opportune time.

Three years after the onset of the coronavirus, at a time when it is still in relatively wide circulation, people are only now beginning to reflect on the impact of the pandemic on their lives. In this newspaper today, various writers set out many of the questions that will have to be answered by the inquiry and offer an assessment of how Ireland coped with the pandemic.

Also of interest are opinion poll findings on how people feel, now that the worst is behind us.

Only a third (32pc) say their lives have returned to normal. Overall, 70pc believe Ireland did a good job in dealing with the virus, with just over half (52pc) of the view that government advisers Nphet had about the right amount of power, while 39pc believe they had too much.

There will be much interest in an analysis of this question during the inquiry.

In several other ways, however, the public are still struggling to cope with the impact of the virus on their lives — and in this regard, it is appropriate for the Government to now press ahead with an inquiry.

For example, two-thirds (64pc) believe Covid restrictions, which included school closures and mandatory mask-wearing in classrooms, continues to have an impact on the education, emotional well-being and development of children. That is a worrying finding with which many parents, of young children in particular, will concur.

In a week in which the country’s chief medical officer encouraged older people to feel safe and get out and about again, other findings will also be of concern. One fifth of respondents say their mental health has deteriorated as a result of the pandemic; another fifth say their lives have still not returned to normal; and 39pc say they socialising less.

In his analysis today, Professor Luke O’Neill, who for many was the calm voice of reassurance during the pandemic, contrasts how Ireland did compared with other European countries.

In the round, he comes down favourably — while also suggesting grounds for improvement if another pandemic hits.

A wider question, however, is just how well Europe did compared with other parts of the world, and it will be interesting to see if that issue will be addressed by the inquiry.

Hugh O’Connell, co-author of the definitive book on the State’s response to the pandemic, details the main questions to be answered — the role of Nphet; the actions of the two health ministers in office during the pandemic; political oversight and decision-making in general; whether lockdowns could have been avoided or shortened; further illumination of what occurred in the run-up to, during and immediately after the so-called meaningful Christmas period in 2020; and perhaps most pressing of all — just what happened with our nursing homes that led to so many deaths of older people.

The State’s public inquiry need not be a witch-hunt to point the finger of blame at any one individual or decision; however, it is essential that the full facts and information are provided in order that the country will be better prepared for any future event of similar magnitude.