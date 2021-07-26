| 20.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Could Marc Jacobs’ very public facelift be the start of celebs owning up to cosmetic procedures?

Designer Marc Jacobs posted pics of his surgery on Instagram. Picture: @themarcjacobs/Instagram Expand
Marc Jacobs after the surgery. Photo: @themarcjabcobs/Instagram Expand
Andie MacDowell embraces her natural grey hair Expand
Megan Fox Expand

Close

Designer Marc Jacobs posted pics of his surgery on Instagram. Picture: @themarcjacobs/Instagram

Designer Marc Jacobs posted pics of his surgery on Instagram. Picture: @themarcjacobs/Instagram

Marc Jacobs after the surgery. Photo: @themarcjabcobs/Instagram

Marc Jacobs after the surgery. Photo: @themarcjabcobs/Instagram

Andie MacDowell embraces her natural grey hair

Andie MacDowell embraces her natural grey hair

Megan Fox

Megan Fox

/

Designer Marc Jacobs posted pics of his surgery on Instagram. Picture: @themarcjacobs/Instagram

Katie Byrne Email

It’s hard not to have respect for fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who recently underwent a facelift procedure and shared selfies of the process with his 1.6m Instagram followers.

The maverick designer’s honesty signals a welcome change from the celebs who insist that needles make them squeamish, even though their foreheads look like glass lakes, and models who expect us to believe that drinking eight glasses of water a day will magically snatch our eyes up to the high heavens.

Jacobs, who is 58, first took to Instagram to post a slightly squeamish photo of his face wrapped in bandages with drainage bags holding excess blood.

Most Watched

Privacy