Could Marc Jacobs’ very public facelift be the start of celebs owning up to cosmetic procedures?

It’s hard not to have respect for fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who recently underwent a facelift procedure and shared selfies of the process with his 1.6m Instagram followers.

The maverick designer’s honesty signals a welcome change from the celebs who insist that needles make them squeamish, even though their foreheads look like glass lakes, and models who expect us to believe that drinking eight glasses of water a day will magically snatch our eyes up to the high heavens.

Jacobs, who is 58, first took to Instagram to post a slightly squeamish photo of his face wrapped in bandages with drainage bags holding excess blood.

He tagged cosmetic surgeon Dr Andrew Jacono (the cosmetic surgeon’s surgeon, by all accounts) and added a couple of pithy hastags: “f*** gravity” and “livelovelift”.

A few days later, Jacobs took to Instagram once more to share the big reveal. He looks puffy, pasty and vaguely traumatised, but all in all, he’s looking pretty darn good.

In the comments under Jacobs’ post, friends and followers applauded his transparency and complimented his new look. Actress Debi Mazar told him he was looking “sharp as a razor”. Milliner Stephen Jones said “I’m next in line”. Model Kristen McMenamy used all caps and an effusion of exclamation points to tell the designer that he looked “HOT AS HELL”.

There are over a thousand comments under Jacobs’ ‘after’ photo, the vast majority of them complimentary. But what stands out is the age range (55-65) of the top-line commentators. These are people old enough to remember the social stigma that once surrounded cosmetic surgery; people who came of age in a pre-Instagram era.

Marc Jacobs and his fifty-something friends didn’t grow up with the Kardashians, who have introduced the world to treatments — vampire facials, ultrasound body sculpting — that we didn’t know we needed.

Marc Jacobs after the surgery. Photo: @themarcjabcobs/Instagram

Marc Jacobs after the surgery. Photo: @themarcjabcobs/Instagram

They weren’t able to shop for a new face on Instagram, which is now bombarded with images of cosmetically enhanced jawlines, ‘Russian lip flips’ and dubious motivational mantras to the effect of ‘You’re not ugly, you’re just poor’. They didn’t have a black market of practitioners sending out WhatsApp menus of affordable treatments and mates’ rate Botox.

People of Jacobs’ vintage can remember a time when it was commonplace to use the term ‘plastic surgery’, while those of a younger generation are much more au fait with sanitised terms that have been rinsed through the euphemism treadmill. They book in for ‘lunchtime treatments’ and ‘tweakments’ in clinics that promise ‘rejuvenation’ and ‘restoration’. They avail of ‘skin boosters’ rather than ‘fillers’.

The creeping normality of cosmetic surgery is largely down to visibility and affordability, but better techniques play a part too. Elton John recently opened up about being an early adopter of hair transplantation in the 1970s when it was in the “Louis Pasteur phase”.

It’s much the same for anyone who underwent ‘revolutionary’ cosmetic treatments in the noughties and 2010s. They were essentially guinea pigs for techniques that would be refined over the coming decades.

Considered from this point of view, you can understand why older people have traditionally chosen to stay schtum about cosmetic procedures. They can remember a time when it was prohibitively expensive and bleeding edge (eg risky), and that isn’t exactly something that people want to shout from the rooftops.

They can also remember a time when cosmetic surgery was considered vain and borderline obsessive, rather than an essential part of the beauty-industrial complex.

Young people today have no shame in admitting to cosmetic procedures. Indeed, many of them specifically ask for the ‘fake’ look of conspicuously plumped-up lips and glassy foreheads.

Older people, on the other hand, can still remember the shame and the whispers and the ‘who has had what?’ commentary, which is why Marc Jacobs’ transparency is so remarkable.

Jacobs has always been a trendsetter so, for good or for ill, we’ll probably see many more celebrities taking an honesty-is-the-best-policy approach to cosmetic surgery over the next few months.

Likewise, we’ll probably see a trickle-down effect with more people opening up about the procedures they’ve had, and less people insisting that their glow is all down to drinking more water.

Megan Fox tells it like it is

Megan Fox

Megan Fox

Can we take a moment to appreciate Megan Fox, who seems to have rejected the insipid boilerplate of celebrity interviews in favour of no-holds-barred, soul-baring revelations?

The actress has opened up about her “incredibly intense” ayahuasca trip in Costa Rica; her relationship with her “twin flame” Machine Gun Kelly and her mistreatment within the entertainment industry — “I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point.”

More recently, in an interview with Who What Wear, she discussed her relationship with alcohol and her decision to quit drinking.

“At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne at the middle of the table,” she said. “I went through multiple glasses of that!… Now I don’t drink and this is why. I was belligerent and said a bunch of sh*t I shouldn’t have said.

“I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event,” she continued. “I don’t remember why but I know that I did. You can look that up.”

There are a lot of newly sober celebrities, but very few of them like to dwell on the events that led them to their decision. Kudos to Fox for opening up about the side of binge drinking that nobody likes to talk about and for once again telling it like it is.

Andie’s natural colour is a grey area for managers

Andie MacDowell embraces her natural grey hair

Andie MacDowell embraces her natural grey hair

While one side of the internet is cheering for Marc Jacobs and his Benjamin Button reinvention, the other side is celebrating Andie MacDowell, who embraced her grey hair during lockdown.

The actress recently admitted that her managers tried to talk her out of going au naturel, which just goes to show how much pressure celebrities are under to stay forever young.