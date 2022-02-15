Costs and risks of any invasion can not be lost on Putin

IN ANY set of circumstances where culpability is uncomfortably close, evasion, denial and obfuscation go into overdrive. To escape accountability, a perpetrator will present alternative facts and attack the credibility of his accuser.

If nothing else, it buys time. Much of this is currently being played out regarding events in Ukraine. Those taking the saturnine view feel Russia could invade tomorrow. It’s just a matter of President Vladimir Putin giving the 130,000 massed Russian troops the nod.

Those with a more positive perspective believe the diplomatic flurry of the past week is beginning to pay off. The first point to make is that war can never be viewed as inevitable.

Yes, the expectation that Russia may mount a major aggressive military push against Ukraine has hardened.

And there are grounds for believing he has elevated the stakes to such vertiginous heights, it would be impossible to construct a diplomatic ­ladder high enough to get him down.

However his top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, has reportedly informed him his demands have succeeded in “shaking up” western governments. He has reported “a willingness to enter into serious negotiations” and progress on issues that Russia had long sought to discuss.

“So I think that we can now consider a way forward,” Lavrov said.

Meanwhile German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who meets President Putin in Moscow today, has taken the trouble to stress that Ukrainian membership of Nato was “not on the agenda”.

After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, he said: “And that’s why it’s a bit bizarre that the Russian government is turning something that’s really not on the agenda into a big political problem.”

As of now, it is hard to know precisely what Mr Putin’s intentions are, which is exactly how he wants it. His forces are engaging in classic “maskirovka”, which has been described as a bewildering series of feints from different directions to conceal the calculated final lethal punch until the last minute.

As Chancellor Scholz stressed: “We are witnessing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe.”

So far just the posturing has been enough to cause jitters on markets. Further action would instantly elicit swingeing sanctions from the West.

But a litany of grim warnings about imminent invasion is doing nothing to alleviate tensions.

Far better to direct such energies into walking Mr Putin back from the precipice, so long as there is a prospect of doing so.

The Russian president did not spend 16 years as a KGB foreign intelligence officer without learning something about ruthless pragmatism. The incalculable costs and risks attached to any invasion can not be lost on him.

Russia still has an opportunity to make its case on security concerns.

So long as there is a chance of talk there can be no justification for conflict.