Climate no longer someone else’s problem, but our own

Confronted with the urgent requirement of radical and fundamental change, we often imagine ourselves having to climb steep staircases, where a single step can make a difference in a cycle of transformation.

A second climate change report has just landed.

If the first UN warning was a global call to arms, the Status of Ireland’s Climate study has a disturbingly more ominous feel to it. This time it really is personal.

For decades, we all stewed in a shared sense of helpless foreboding, yet for the most part we managed to keep ourselves at a remove from responsibility. Whatever spurious grounds we had for denial or dismissal of the threat have been stripped away.

For climate change and all its potentially distressing consequences are now banging on our own front door.

The State’s environmental watchdog has confirmed our country is getting wetter and warmer.

To be given two such jarring wake-up calls within a 72-hour period should surely shock us into our senses.

Our rainfall was 6pc higher in the 30-year period between 1989 and 2018 compared with the previous three decades. The decade between 2006 and 2015 was the wettest on record.

Alarm bells must also sound for our cities and coastal communities, with our sea levels rising by 2mm to 3mm every year since the early 1990s.

Our response is not something that can start in six years’ or even six months’ time.

We must accept it is no longer someone else’s problem, but our own.

We can all do something, and it starts with the way we think. Instead of destroying nature, we must learn from it. As Robert Wilson Lynd wrote: “There is nothing in which the birds differ more from man than the way in which they can build and yet leave a landscape as it was before.”

Too much energy has been wasted on convincing people we are in the red zone, with the evidence all around us. This energy must be channelled into demonstrating what it is possible to accomplish to make a difference in protecting our planet. That begins with our own backyard.

Chief Seattle once said: “Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect.” His words have never been more pertinent.

We must rethink and re-imagine much of how we live our lives.

Everything from the way we consume and ­produce energy, provide food, travel to work and manage our carbon footprint has to be reconsidered.

Much of Europe is currently trapped under a heat dome meteorologists have called Lucifer.

Certainly, its temperatures are hellish, as are the infernos raging over much of the Continent.

As a record EU temperature of 48.8C is set in Sicily, we must recognise extremes are no longer the exception. We have evidently run out of time – and excuses – for doing nothing.