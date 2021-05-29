Caution is key to our grand reopening, so let’s not run before we’re back walking

After five months living with various forms of strict lockdown, the country is set to return to an approximation of normality with the lifting of many Covid-19 restrictions from next week. This will be welcomed by most people, notably business owners — particularly those in the tourism and the related aviation and hospitality sectors.

The public at large has had to endure a very difficult six months since Christmas, and a return to normality will come as a relief to everybody. However, in announcing the next phase, the Government has gone further and at a faster pace than the public had generally expected.

That is something of a gamble. There are many factors at play, not least the so-called Indian variant of the coronavirus, which could jeopardise the entire unlocking process. Caution should remain the key word.

In this newspaper today, we report on concerns that exist behind the scenes within government. These concerns mostly relate to the next stage in the lifting of lockdown — in July — when a return to indoor socialising and of foreign non-essential travel is scheduled.

There are just grounds for such concerns. The risk of further importation of the Indian variant is very real. Germany and France have already prohibited UK travel to limit that risk. Coupled with the known threat associated with indoor dining and drinking, the possibility of a ruinous fourth wave by summer’s end becomes more real.

A careful assessment should be carried out through June, particularly towards the end of the month, before proceeding with a further lifting of restrictions into summer.

The Government has come under sustained pressure from various interests within the tourism and hospitality sector which were to the fore in demanding the lifting of restrictions before Christmas, with disastrous consequences.

The importation then of the UK variant of the virus caused untold hardship and misery, not to mention loss of life in January. The aviation sector here has been vociferous in recent weeks as the prospect of the summer holiday season loomed on the horizon.

At one level it is easy to understand such concerns. These businesses have endured great difficulties through the past year and more. But we should not forget that the virus has no regard for such matters. Further to that, we also report today on behind-the-scenes warnings of possible chaos at Ireland’s airports this summer, when high numbers of people are expected to enter and leave the country under a significantly challenged regime. This could lead to significant delays at Dublin Airport, according to one warning.

As it would be unwise to run back to normal before we can walk, neither will it do to be overly pessimistic. The country has made great strides in emerging from the pandemic. After a slow start, mostly due to an unsteady supply line, the vaccination programme has picked up considerable pace in recent weeks. This has been one of the brighter spots in the battle against the virus.

By mid-summer more than 80pc of the population should have had at least one dose of the vaccine. This is to be greatly welcomed. The desire to return to normal is understandable, even more so because of the duration of the pandemic.

But caution is still necessary. It would be negligent in the extreme, were the country to be hit by a fourth wave on account of mistakes which by now we know should not have been made.