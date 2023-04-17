Calls for caution over bid for Euro 2028 tournament must be heeded

Ireland’s engagement in the bid for the European soccer championships in 2028 is an excellent project which can bring very many positives for everyone on this island and also for our nearest neighbour. But we need to get things right from the very beginning.

The stories of financial woes following in the wake of multi-national sporting events are legion and it is a very good idea to assess the snags from the word go to avoid longer-term woes generated by early and injudicious enthusiasm. This is why calls by Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe to probe assumptions behind this joint UK-Ireland bid must be heeded and taken very seriously.

More encouragingly, the power of sport to bring communities together has been demonstrated by the leaders of the five largest political parties in Northern Ireland sending a joint statement supporting the use of a rebuilt Casement Park in Belfast as a central part of the bid. The UK-Ireland effort to host the tournament in five years time must trump a counter-bid by Turkey.

The joint parties’ statement, which comes almost a year into the latest suspension of power-sharing in Belfast, said the proposed new stadium was a commitment by the stalled executive to provide a “world class, state-of-the-art” facility.

A refurbished Casement Park in Belfast is a big Irish part of the joint Euro 2028 bid, along with nine other grounds across Britain and Ireland. The site is currently derelict, and plans by the GAA to redevelop it with a 34,000-capacity facility, have been mired in controversy and hit by delays and objections, some of which reflect the community divisions in Northern Ireland.

But Expenditure Minister Mr Donohoe has raised concerns about the estimated costs for Ireland associated with this joint bid with the UK. We have learned that Mr Donohoe is “absolutely not persuaded” by the economic analysis as presented by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin of the Green Party.

The tensions will be billed to some extent as part of the ongoing rough and tumble involving the three coalition parties. But it is more fundamental than any of that and reflects the Government’s spending watchdogs’ genuine concerns about effectiveness and value for money.

Ms Martin and her officials have estimated the entire cost of hosting the matches would be around €93m, but there would be an overall economic benefit to the State of €189m.

Mr Donohoe has said this does not “satisfactorily address” concerns his officials have about the financial effects of spending €93m on hosting a tournament at the height of the summer tourism season when hotel rooms would be mostly full in any event. This is a recurring point of tension in the organisation of many big sporting events like the soccer World Cup and the Olympics.

The main concern is that 90pc of hotel rooms in Dublin will already be filled by tourists at that time of year meaning any state spending to attract more visitors may not benefit the public finances. And the over-arching concern is to ensure spending on the project would be tightly controlled.