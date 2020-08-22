Calleary's exit indicates a government in chaos

Scarcely two months in office, and the new Government's default position seems to be that of the circular firing squad. "Friendly fire" is taking such a toll on the Cabinet; a trigger- happy opposition has yet to take its guns out of the holsters.

The concept of a rotating Taoiseach was always a novel one; but ministerial musical chairs was not something the public signed on for.

Not during an emergency with the nation's health and economy in the red zone.

At a time when so many people have sacrificed so much, in years to come when asked what the Coalition did for the country during its darkest hour, it may have to live with the jibe: "They dined for Ireland."

The resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary after a matter of weeks, following on the heels of the dismissal of Barry Cowen from the same post, has the signature of chaos about it.

This is the opposite of leadership.

A government is supposed to set standards, not lower them. Doing things right, and doing the right things, is its remit; right now it looks incapable of doing either.

Labour's calls for a recall of the Dáil fell on deaf ears, yet some of the country's top leaders saw nothing amiss in travelling across the land to attend a party just hours after rigid new measures were imposed banning ­precisely such a gathering.

The attendance of Mr Calleary, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, Co Galway, stands as an affront to all who have given selflessly to keep our country safe.

When so many difficult decisions are being made that have a direct impact on the lives of so many, the signal from those who attended this ill-judged gathering was: there's one set of rules for the privileged and entitled… quite another for the common folk.

The disdainful message "because we're worth it" resonated.

That may not have been their intention, but it is now the indelible perception.

So many were left dumbstruck because we are bombarded daily by warnings and stark reminders to keep our distance in order to keep safe.

There is so much more serious work to be done - work which demands fine judgment, integrity and good example.

Instead, we have been given an unforgettable lesson in indulgence and casual fecklessness at a time of historic crisis.

With people forced to forego attendance at funerals and others having to suspend cancer treatments, such behaviour strikes at the heart of all caring professionals and patients. It smacks of arrogance, conceit and selfishness and has understandably tapped new depths of public contempt.

Such disregard drives a coach and four through the concept we are all in this together. It is time to bring the curtain down on such farce. Seldom if ever has a government expended so much of its energy on the laying down of a red carpet for the return of the opposition.

Irish Independent