Brittle peace was hard-won, but is always worth striving for

The Lanark Way interface gates, which allow traffic to move between the republican and loyalist areas of Belfast during limited times of the day, were painted ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Easter has long been the biggest feast for all Christian churches, coinciding with spring, the resumption of growth and with early flowers promising much better days to come. This Easter Monday is more special than most for the people of Ireland as the date also marks the 25th anniversary of an agreement that finally ended 30 years of killing on this island.

The Good Friday Agreement has not delivered on the full promise many hoped for when it was signed on April 10, 1998, but in marking this signal anniversary we must focus on the positives and explore how to remedy the shortcomings.

From tomorrow, people north and south of the Border will welcome US president Joe Biden, the “most Irish” president since John F Kennedy six decades ago. President Biden will be feted by Irish nationalists in both jurisdictions, but he knows he will have to bring a special message of solidarity to the unionist community, pointing to the many advantages for all people on this island in the coming years by building on peace and co-operation.

The US president’s words in Belfast tomorrow will be analysed for tone and content. There is a confidence among many that this most experienced global politician has the intellect and grace to rise to the occasion.

It is important to never miss an opportunity to acknowledge the United States’ investment in the project, both politically and financially. Without Washington’s sustained support there is every chance peace would not have become a reality. Many people have rightly focused on the dividend of the ending of systematic killing and mayhem in the North. Given that nearly 3,600 people were murdered over 30 years of the Troubles, one conservative extrapolation suggests 25 years of fragile peace has saved about 2,000 lives.

That is never to be undervalued or taken for granted, but we must also note that legacy tensions persist in many communities, particularly the less prosperous areas.

Many paramilitaries on both sides of the old divide have laudably channelled their energies into community development projects, but on the nationalist side the threat of ruthless dissidents persists and absorbs much police time and energy, while on the loyalist side a coterie of former paramilitaries have morphed into drug dealers and criminals preying on their communities.

These issues remain to be addressed by a mix of firm but fair policing matched by community dialogue and development projects. The reality remains that too many people in marginalised communities in the North still feel the peace dividend has not lessened their economic plight.

We trust the security authorities in both jurisdictions will maintain their efforts to deal with these challenges. We note also that when the so-called peace walls can be taken down with confidence in many places across the North, we will know a Rubicon has been crossed.

This anniversary marking 25 years of peace, be it ever so brittle, must be about taking a positive view. Peace is a prize always worth striving for.