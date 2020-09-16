Battle will demand total commitment from us all

A shuttered pub is seen with hoarding over its windows, closed due to government coronavirus restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Whoever in Government signed off on the slogan "we're all in this together" never intended them to take it literally in terms of catching the virus.

News the entire Cabinet must now restrict their movements came on a day when we were preparing to get clarity on the plan for managing the pandemic for the next six months. One thing which this surreal twist demonstrates with dazzling ­clarity is how devastatingly prevalent the virus is.

It was not a good look in terms of leadership at the height of a national emergency to see the Dáil momentarily shut down.

Perception is important at such a time, unlucky or not; it will do little for confidence in Government that it has failed to protect itself.

Its communications and alert systems are also open to question as the startling development came as a surprise even to some Cabinet members. Justice Minister Helen McEntee was informed only while on RTÉ radio.

Bizarre as the whole episode undoubtedly was, there is no time to be nonplussed.

Failure, we were always told, is not fatal: perhaps before an unforgiving pandemic came pounding on our doors, it wasn't. In the context of Covid-19, defeat has a brutally terminal look.

Even without this latest twist, we were already staring into an abyss.

Just how close we are to the brink was hammered home by Professor Sam McConkey's estimation that our capital is on course to record 5,000 cases a day, within weeks.

This would be disastrous, and we have to radically change behaviours to change the curve.

The coronavirus is transmitted from person to person; every lapse on distancing is punished. This is far from over, and will demand total ­commitment from all of us.

According to the WHO's special envoy, Dr David Nabarro, the world is still at the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr Nabarro warned: "A health issue has got so out of control it's knocking the world into, not just a recession, but a huge economic contraction which would probably double the number of poor people, double the number of malnourished, lead to hundreds of millions of small businesses going bankrupt."

We have been striving to keep safe for six months - but even without the staggering developments in the Dáil, we are losing.

Opposition parties have chided the Government for being inconsistent in its messaging.

There may have been no Ploughing Championships this year, but breaking the grounds of credibility still seems to be a new national pastime.

In its defence it should be accepted the ­Government is not rolling out a national draft.

Nor is it its job to coerce people into being responsible. Yet it is supposed to set an example by keeping the show on the road.

But ultimately the obligation to manage risks must be a personal one, and one which we must not shirk.