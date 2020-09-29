Banks should now show good faith to customers

'It must also be remembered the mortgage payment break, as applied in Ireland, came with a hidden cost.' (Stock photo)

The fallout from Covid-19 has been wide-ranging. The lives of workers and their families all over the country have been badly disrupted. Central to many of their worries is keeping up mortgage payments while trying to make ends meet on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, which this week has been reduced for some recipients.

Adding to the stress of it all is the imminent expiry of the six-month mortgage payment breaks that became available last March when the national lockdown kicked in. This followed a move by the European banking regulator to introduce emergency measures allowing banks to grant these breaks to customers outside the normal rules.

This set aside the 90-day period beyond which non-payment automatically led to a mortgage holder being classified as being in "default". An estimated 157,000 householders gratefully availed of this payment break.

Tomorrow is the deadline for people who do not already have a six-month break to apply for one. Meanwhile, opposition politicians have cited the Irish Banking Payments Federation saying that up to 40,000 households' six-month payment break will expire in the coming weeks.

It must also be remembered the mortgage payment break, as applied in Ireland, came with a hidden cost. In reality, borrowers here face higher interest rates and most risk a higher repayment in the future. Nor should it be forgotten borrowers also face up to double the interest rate to that which applies elsewhere in the eurozone.

Yesterday, all the main banks' senior managers met Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath. Afterwards, it was confirmed that a blanket three-month extension of the payment breaks would not be happening.

Henceforth, the banks will engage with borrowers on an individual basis and assess each case on its merits. "Temporary forbearance" is still possible, but cannot be taken for granted. As ever, early and constructive engagement is the best way forward.

After the meeting, Mr Varadkar said the banks would consider options such as interest-only payments or other reduced payments. "Banks must be understanding of people's needs at this really difficult time and cognisant of the extraordinary year 2020 has been," he said. The other ministers who attended the meeting made similar comments.

But the problem remains that recent events have left people with good grounds not to trust the banks. Certain episodes during the last recession and the continuing scandal of tracker mortgages have eroded confidence in the bankers.

There is also the suspicion the Government is better at uttering platitudes than it is at calling the bankers to order. We are left to hope that this time things can be different and the banks will respond positively and practically to people in great distress and genuine anxiety.

Everyone appreciates it is a time of change and challenge for Irish banks. There is no bottomless pit of money to pay away the nation's misery. But this is a chance for them to show good faith.

