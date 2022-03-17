Bainfaimis go léir sult as an Lá Fhéile Pádraig speisialta

Is féidir linn ár bhféile náisiúnta a cheiliúradh le flosc don chéad uair le dhá bhliain. Ghrianghraf: Frank McGrath

Editorial

Bhí laethanta dorcha ann nuair a shíl muid go mb’fhéidir nach bhfeicfimid “Fíor-Lá Fhéile Pádraig” riamh a thuilleadh. Ach, ar an deá uair, inniu is féidir linn ár bhféile náisiúnta iontach a cheiliúradh le flosc don chéad uair le dhá bhliain.

