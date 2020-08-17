At last, an R-Rate we can all embrace in Covid's shadow

'Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has noted the numbers of cases have been rising across the country over the past week.' Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Adam and Eve had many advantages, but the principal one was that they escaped teething," observed Mark Twain after a long sleepless night with a little bundle of joy.

Many of us have had long sleepless nights over the past few months but more of them have led to happy endings, or more appropriately beginnings, than we might have expected.

Few believed there would be see any silver linings in a rise in the R-rate, but when it is in the context of human reproduction and results in a baby boom, we should be happy.

According to the National Maternity Hospital, January will see a 10pc increase in births, thanks to the lockdown - and who ever thought we would be saying thanks to the lockdown? As noted by the hospital's director of midwifery, Mary Brosnan, it "helped us appreciate the important things in life".

"If we compare last January to next January, I'd say we're up 10pc in bookings," Ms Brosnan said.

This really is something to be welcomed, for as recorded by a select panel for the promotion of child health in 1981: "Children are one third of our population and all of our future."

Unfortunately, elsewhere there is little to be upbeat about in relation to living under the tyranny of the pandemic as Covid-19 continues to tighten its unforgiving grip.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has noted the numbers of cases have been rising across the country over the past week.

He said: "We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April." By now we hardly need reminding we must make ourselves the predators, not the targets in the war against the virus.

And in case there is any doubt, there has also been a rise in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases, which had gone up to six before the weekend.

We should heed Dr Glynn's appeal to keep social contacts low. His reminder - "we all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups" - could not be more timely or urgent. However frustrating, we must compromise and meet the virus half way to avoid widespread community transmission.

Globally we are seeing the startling human cost the pandemic has inflicted. But we are not powerless. There are four things we know we can do: wear masks, maintain social distancing, practise good hygiene and avoid large gatherings.

Scaling back is far better than shutting down. There is no going back but it is also obvious we cannot continue as we are.

Happily, as the new arrivals will show, life goes on.

