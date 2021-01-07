Assault on US Capitol the Nadir of Trump’s presidency

FEW doubt the storming of the US Capitol had Donald Trump’s anarchic signature all over it. He had for weeks entreated protesters to come to Washington, to protest against a legitimate election. His call to chaos has been answered.

To imperil the elected representatives will be seen as an act of sedition, violating everything a president is supposed to stand for. Such an explosive assault at the heart of the world’s remaining super power represents the nadir of a presidency already remarkable for the lows to which it descended.

Forcing a security lockdown in government, and fomenting rebellion on the day the presidency of Joe Biden was to be endorsed, was criminally irresponsible. To wilfully unleash chaos on such a scale seems incomprehensible.

Just as alarming is the fact that there was no security in place to prevent it. Contrast this with the show of force for Black Lives Matter protests. The concern is that with so many Americans owning guns, and so many volatile armed militias in situ, the country could become a powder keg.

Mr Trump is likely to have many epithets attached to his name, among them is likely to be the worst loser in US presidential history. Not only has his final effort to overturn the 2020 election failed, the challenge by his allies to the electoral college count in Congress also fell flat, as predicted.

It is to be hoped that his infamous and shameful attempts to undermine the will of the people will now be called out. His antics appear to have played a considerable role in returning the Senate to the control of Democrats after they won both seats in the Georgia run-off.

Raphael Warnock becomes the first black senator to represent the state, while 33-year-old Jon Ossoff claimed victory last night.

During four years in office, Mr Trump has violated all political norms, but this assault will be remembered as the most infamous. He has attacked democratic institutions, sought to discredit government agencies, championed baseless conspiracy theories and been impeached by the House. But what we saw last night has shocked the world and leaves Mr Trump utterly discredited as an upholder of democracy.

His scorched-earth efforts to invalidate the election have become subversive. Resorting to violence was a step from which there can be no return.

This dangerous game of trampling all over revered democratic norms was carried out in spite of election officials and his own former attorney general agreeing there were no problems on a scale that could change the outcome. All states certified their results as fair and accurate.

The limitless extent to which Mr Trump was prepared to go to pursue his personal agenda is without precedent. This week’s disclosure that he bullied and threatened Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke of desperation. Few realised just how desperate.

Mr Trump’s credentials are now tarnished beyond redemption. His fellow Republicans will also have a lot of work to do to repair the damage done by their indulging him for so long.

Their compliance in the charade unleashed the mayhem.