Amid so much tragedy, not getting jabbed is a travesty

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen puts on her face mask after a speech during a debate on 'The State of the European Union' at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on September 15. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman/Pool

Great is the art of beginning but greater again is the art of ending, wrote Longfellow.

The arrival of Covid almost two years ago put paid to so many certainties, but one thing that has remained consistently true was that shaking off the shackles of lockdown would always be more difficult than applying them.

Had the words from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, that the full easing of restrictions could be only “a short number of weeks away”, been accompanied by drum rolls and a complete percussion section, no-one would have deemed it over the top.

Coming through any difficult period is akin to moving along monkey bars, you have to let go at some point if you are to make progress.

His assessment is grounded on modelling which suggests our trends are in keeping with the optimistic scenario set out by Nphet earlier in the summer. Most heartening was his assessment he didn’t think it would be necessary to reimpose a lockdown in the future. While this could never be absolutely ruled out, the indications were positive.

Of course, much still depends on no slackening-off in our adherence to public health measures.

While vaccination rates here have been exemplary, a justifiably cautious note was struck yesterday by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The pace of vaccination must be quickened across the globe to avert “a pandemic of the non-vaccinated”, she warned.

In a ‘state of the union’ address, she saluted the resilience of the bloc in contending with the pandemic, a sharp economic downturn and the continuing strains over Brexit. Her pledge of a €50bn investment in new pandemic health preparedness by 2027 will help boost defences.

But we must recognise how fortunate we have been to come through such unprecedented challenges given the fundamental flaws and deficiencies in our own health services. Were it not for the individual heroism of health workers, we would be in a far darker place.

It is also appropriate to remind those who have yet to get vaccinated, and who do not have a medical reason for refusing, of the extent to which they are putting both themselves and others at risk.

A recent analogy was drawn in the US with drunken driving and going unvaccinated.

Data from America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was quoted, showing that vaccination reduces the risk of becoming infected by a factor of five and the risk of death by 11. This is comparable to the risk of a crash when driving drunk, which is 14 times higher than for a sober person. So Ms von der Leyen’s concern about a pandemic of the unvaccinated is real. The delivery of a vaccine was hailed as a miracle. Not to avail of it, in the face of so much tragedy, would be a travesty.