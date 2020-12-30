Alarming figures must jolt us all into taking decisive action

Michael Ryan of the World Health Organisation says “we need to get ready for something that may even be more severe in the future”. Photo: Getty Images

Galileo argued that the language of nature is written in numbers. And while numbers do not feel, bleed or weep, they can tell a devastating story.

When doctors warn us that the number of Covid-related referrals has risen by 65pc in a single week, we need to pay attention. And when Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirms that 409 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 this week – compared to 234 last week – we need to respond.

Today, an “unscheduled” Cabinet meeting will take place. We are clearly being primed for a return to “full” Level 5 lockdown.

This cannot be all that unexpected given such a sharp rise in hospitalisations. But, as Minister Donnelly said: “Regardless of what measures we’re at, the very, very clear message from Government and the public health doctors is we need to reduce our social contacts.”

It’s not the brightest news we would have hoped for on the brink of a new year.

The upside is that the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been administered here, at St James’s and Beaumont hospitals in Dublin, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

If we are to keep this rollout going, it is crucial we keep the pressure off hospitals. All of us can play our part in making this as swift and all-inclusive as possible by staying at home tomorrow night, and curtailing New Year celebrations.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) reiterated, the virus has devastated lives and economies across the globe, and we must get serious about preparedness. “This is a wake-up call,” said WHO emergencies chief, Michael Ryan, marking a year since the UN agency first learned of the new virus spreading in China.

“This pandemic... has spread around the world extremely quickly and it has affected every corner of this planet, but this is not necessarily the big one,” Mr Ryan added. “We need to get ready for something that may even be more severe in the future.”

With so many countries struggling to manage spikes in infections, we should consider ourselves relatively fortunate to have, so far, avoided the worst.

But it would be irresponsible to pretend we have escaped the red zone. The global caseload is now close to 81 million.

Our Government is weighing up what it deems is an appropriate response.

If any of our individual actions have the potential to increase pressure on emergency wards or intensive-care units, we had better think very seriously before doing them.

Too many hearts have been broken this year. The last thing we need to do is become a contributory factor in breaking even more hearts. We should all be focused on driving Covid out.

“Bubbles” have taken on a whole new significance this year. But the vaccines are finally here and they are being administered, and surely that’s worth popping a champagne cork into the social distance for.