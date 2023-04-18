A trial that laid bare the viciousness of gang warfare

Gerry Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne. Photo: Sam Boal/PA

An “atrocity” that sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin and led to other killings. That was how Ms Justice Tara Burns characterised the attack at the Regency Hotel.

The shocking events of that chilling February day in 2016 stunned the nation. That automatic machine guns would be fired in a crowded hotel so close to the city, gave many an immersion into the reality of the ruthlessness, and recklessness, when gangland grudges get out of control.

In a sensational conclusion to the 52-day case at the Special Criminal Court, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who was accused of being one of the men who shot David Byrne, was found not guilty.

Two others, Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy were found guilty of facilitating Mr Byrne’s murder.

The claims and counter-claims were extraordinary from the beginning.

But Ms Justice Tara Burns and her two colleagues were rightly perturbed by the lying of key witness Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor.

Ms Justice Burns outlined the dangers of convicting a person based on uncorroborated evidence of an accomplice or somebody who is in, or about to enter, a witness protection programme.

No doubt there will be more on the “lessons” from this trial in due course.

But what no one can dispute is the appalling toll such underworld feuds take on the lives of ordinary people.

The parents of Mr Byrne had to listen to both witness and forensic statements on how their son was murdered.

CCTV footage had shown gunmen running around the place in a frenzy.

It was called a “brutal and callous execution” as the victim scrambled on the ground of the hotel amid the “complete carnage” that day.

The court was also told there was a reasonable possibility that the Regency attack was planned by Patsy Hutch and that Gerry Hutch had “stepped in” as head of the family to help manage the aftermath. It was noted there was a threat to his own life.

The trial drew a spotlight to some of the darkest areas of society.

We got a glimpse of the human cost and the cheapness of life.

The murderous feud between the Kinahans and the Hutches has so far claimed the lives of 18 people. The heartbreak and senselessness of so much futile loss of life was starkly brought home.

No risk is deemed too high and no quarter given, should you have the misfortune to get entangled in the lethal webs that gangs weave.

The dispute that has festered between the two families is far from resolved.

The trial also presents some difficult questions.

The wisdom of relying so heavily on the word of someone who stands to benefit so greatly from a deal while in “protective custody” appears to be at best, problematic and at worst, injudicious. But the overwhelming conclusion from this marathon case is that there can only be one law in our country, and gun law can never have a place.