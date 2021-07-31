A lack of transparency is corrosive to politics

Katherine Zappone has a lifetime of activism in human rights. A landmark case she took with her late wife, Ann Louise Gilligan, was instrumental in the legal recognition of same-sex relationships. The couple’s other legacy is An Cosán, a remarkable centre in Jobstown, Tallaght, offering adult education and other services to women from disadvantaged areas. After a stint in politics, when she rose to the Cabinet as children’s minister, Ms Zappone has returned to her native US, where she continues her academic work and campaigning.

This week, the Government appointed her special envoy on freedom of opinion and expression, to provide enhanced capacity for engagement on Irish human rights priorities. In particular, her focus will be on civil society, human rights of LGBTI+ people and freedom of expression and opinion, including freedom of the media and freedom of association. She is expected be paid about €15,000 a year for 50 to 60 days’ work.

The appointment came from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney without any consultation with Taoiseach Micheál Martin or Fine Gael’s coalition partners in Fianna Fáil and the Green Party. Mr Coveney was remarkably slow to explain the appointment and its purpose. He said yesterday the process had been “perfectly normal” and Ms Zappone had not put herself forward for the position.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued a brief note on the role, which was far from enlightening. Mr Martin says Mr Coveney had apologised to him for the manner in which the appointment was handled and that he wants to move on from the controversy. Nothing to see here.

Mr Coveney said yesterday: “Is anybody seriously questioning Katherine Zappone’s suitability for this job?” The issue is not her credentials. Regardless of her merits, this episode is bad for the perception of politics.

There is an argument that such roles should be advertised and candidates put through a proper process. The counterpoint would be that able people with the right skills may not be willing to go through such a system.

The government of the day can best decide how to achieve the greatest impact. Ms Zappone had a relationship with Fine Gael ministers from her time in the Cabinet, so Leo Varadkar, Paschal Donohoe and Mr Coveney will be well aware of her capabilities and what she can add on behalf of the nation. However, they are experienced politicians and should have seen the problems that would arise from the nature of her recruitment.

The lack of transparency in the appointment of a political insider to a new role reeks of old-school politics. The Government must not only do the right thing but be seen to do so. Anything else is corrosive to politics.