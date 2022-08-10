A bold move against Donald Trump – but it could backfire

“Let me never fall into the vulgar mistake of dreaming that I am persecuted whenever I am contradicted,” wrote Waldo Emerson. Donald Trump did not so much fall, as dive into depths of delusion on assuming this, and then leaving office.

His schtick, as the slightly singed martyr, barely a step ahead of his tormentors, never gets old.

Thus the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound was an assault that “could only take place in broken, Third-World countries,” he fumed.

Such a violation of the inner sanctum could only ever be an unspeakable outrage.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he said plaintively. And on this point he is correct. But then, no other president has found himself so mired in their own political mischief-making.

The problem for the former president is any pretence of a patina of innocence, was knocked off unceremoniously by the mob incited to storm the Capitol on January 6 2021.

To play the role of victim convincingly would have taken an Oscar-winning performance given his dubious backstory.

No other president has so conflated his interests with those of the American people.

Many still feel he had a big hand in the violent attempt to overthrow a legitimate election, and the riots in which people were killed.

So far from being a “far left” conspiracy to derail his chances at another White House run, in 2024, this was a court-sanctioned search.

It was part of a long-running investigation to see if some top-secret documents were taken to the his private golf club. They were held in a safe in the compound, and now the contents are in the hands of the FBI. The stakes could not be higher.

A warrant would not have been issued without evidence. As a statement of intent – that Mr Trump is now firmly in the cross hairs of federal sights – it could not have been louder or more overt.

Whatever the contents of that safe – or the boxes FBI agents were seen carrying away – the outcome could yet prove explosive.

The search would have had to be cleared by FBI director Christopher Wray, a Trump appointee, and the highest levels of the Justice Department, right up to the US attorney general.

Should no evidence be found to indict or incriminate Mr Trump, the operation could backfire spectacularly.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the enormity of the investigation could yet have implications for American democracy.

So bold a move against a former president, without something to back it up, would rebound on the current administration.

This is a fateful moment not just for Mr Trump but for the conduct of US politics.

Thankfully, America is not, as Mr Trump would have us believe, a broken Third World democracy, yet when the boundaries of justice are pushed to extremes, the consequences are unpredictable.