| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eat your heart out, J-Lo, my body might not be ‘perfect’ but I think I’m looking pretty well

Ciara Kelly

. Expand

Close

.

.

.

I like being naked. By myself or indeed not, I’m quite at ease with my body. I sometimes think I have body dysmorphia — but in reverse. So I’m not tormented by the idea that I’m bigger than I am or that my manifold flaws mean my body is something I should hide or be ashamed of. No! On the contrary, for some reason I feel great about it. Like in Shallow Hal after Hal gets bopped on the head, I look at myself and despite my age and imperfections, I see something that I’m fairly happy with. I don’t really know why — but that’s the way it is.

And why am I telling you this? Well because Kate Winslet was in the news recently for an interview about the excellent Mare of Easttown where she revealed that she told the producers not to cut out a “bulgy bit of belly” in a sex scene with Guy Pearce. She also asked for the promotional posters not to be retouched to take out her wrinkles and make her look better. She said her character was a “fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that’s synonymous with her age and I think we’re starved of that a bit”.

I already loved Winslet. (My favourite role of hers is one of her smallest — in Extras with Ricky Gervais where she sends herself up and her career success so perfectly.) But now I love her a little bit more. For the fact that she doesn’t want to join the bombarding barrage of messages, both loud and whispered, that imply to women they aren’t good enough exactly as they are.

Most Watched

Privacy