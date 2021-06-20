Eat your heart out, J-Lo, my body might not be ‘perfect’ but I think I’m looking pretty well

I like being naked. By myself or indeed not, I’m quite at ease with my body. I sometimes think I have body dysmorphia — but in reverse. So I’m not tormented by the idea that I’m bigger than I am or that my manifold flaws mean my body is something I should hide or be ashamed of. No! On the contrary, for some reason I feel great about it. Like in Shallow Hal after Hal gets bopped on the head, I look at myself and despite my age and imperfections, I see something that I’m fairly happy with. I don’t really know why — but that’s the way it is.

And why am I telling you this? Well because Kate Winslet was in the news recently for an interview about the excellent Mare of Easttown where she revealed that she told the producers not to cut out a “bulgy bit of belly” in a sex scene with Guy Pearce. She also asked for the promotional posters not to be retouched to take out her wrinkles and make her look better. She said her character was a “fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that’s synonymous with her age and I think we’re starved of that a bit”.

I already loved Winslet. (My favourite role of hers is one of her smallest — in Extras with Ricky Gervais where she sends herself up and her career success so perfectly.) But now I love her a little bit more. For the fact that she doesn’t want to join the bombarding barrage of messages, both loud and whispered, that imply to women they aren’t good enough exactly as they are.

But, to be honest, I don’t think she goes far enough. Allowing ourselves a little self-acceptance in a warts-and-all (or perhaps that should be cellulite-and-all) kind of way is a good thing. But she still makes a value judgment about that bulgy belly. She still sees it as a flaw — albeit one she won’t hide. I see it a little differently. I think we have our ideas about attractiveness all wrong. Since I was a teenager, I’ve believed that once you look half-way decent, most of what decides your attractiveness from that point on is down to character. So what we are drawn to in a person isn’t perfect abs, snow-white teeth or chiseled pecs, it’s something far more intangible. Which is why pursuing someone on the basis of what they look like, rather than how they make you feel, is a mistake. I don’t view imperfection as a flaw. In fact, I think perfectionism is at the root of much unhappiness. I think everything from paunches to wrinkles can be hot — on the right body. I also think perspective is a very interesting thing. I’m sure someone could have an identical body to mine and feel very unhappy with it, nitpicking over every part of that looks its age and isn’t toned to within an inch of its life. Whereas I look at it and think, ‘Prrrrrretty good, Kelly; J-Lo, eat your heart out!’ There’s a glass half-full/half-empty element in this. But surely being able to feel good about yourself and your body is a big plus in the life stakes. Chances are you will never again be as young or as hot as you are today. So don’t put off meeting someone, doing stuff, going places or feeling good about yourself until some future time when you’ll have a better body — you’ll very possibly or probably never have. Kate is right about accepting our flaws, but I say they aren’t flaws at all, they’re beauty in the eye of a different beholder. Change your mind, not your body.

A second opinion After the coldest May ever, we’ve thankfully had a better run of it in June. But that means our naturally blue, freckly, Irish skin is under pressure now from the sun. Sadly, any amount of a tan — irrespective of how much we like the look of it — is a sign that we are damaging our skin, and that’s before we even start discussing the damage that sunburn does.

We’ve the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, despite the watery sunshine here. That’s a combination of our skin type and a lack of adequate protection. It’s also hugely ageing on our skin, accelerating wrinkles, pigmentation and keratosis (scaly patches).

If you want a tan, it’s entirely possible to get one without your skin ever seeing the sun now, so you might want to consider faking it as a healthy option. Also, lots of people don’t wear a high-enough protection on their faces due to the white ‘Sudocrem effect’ from factor 50. Ambre Solaire do a good-value factor-50 tinted BB cream that gets around that issue, or for the Rolls-Royce of skincare, try skinbetter science from the Institute of Dermatologists.