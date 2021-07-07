| 14.3°C Dublin

DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson building bridges with reshuffle that delivered few shocks

Suzanne Breen

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (centre) prepares to lay a wreath as Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan (left) and former DUP leader Edwin Poots look on Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Close

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (centre) prepares to lay a wreath as Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan (left) and former DUP leader Edwin Poots look on Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

The job insecurity with which Paul Givan has been living was reflected in his Twitter biography. He didn’t update it on taking Stormont’s top job three weeks ago, choosing instead to present himself in terms of his past roles there.

It was only Monday, after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed he wasn’t moving him, that Mr Givan updated his description to “Northern Ireland First Minister”. He’ll remain in place at least until September. While turning around the DUP’s fortunes falls primarily on Sir Jeffrey’s shoulders, Mr Givan’s role will still be significant.

He must show he can work constructively with other Stormont ministers. Yet the DUP base will also want to see him put clear blue water between their party and Sinn Fein.

