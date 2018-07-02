Dr Ciara Kelly: 'Maga' rite of passage for teens is hell for parents

I spent a lot of time leading up to the Leaving Cert talking about how best to cope with the stressful effects on students and, indeed parents, of what is arguably the toughest set of exams any Irish person will ever sit - irrespective of what they do in college.

However, I can honestly say what I'm facing now has me far more worried than an English paper II, or higher-level biology ever could. And that is the dreaded post Leaving Cert 'Shagaluf' holiday.

Yes, for thousands of families around the country, this week brings the incredible fear and tension - for parents at least - of their teenage progeny en masse heading to hot foreign climes. The Majorcan resort of Magaluf - or 'Maga' as it's drunkenly called in chants along its strip at night - has, for its sins, become a Mecca for Irish 18-year-olds heading off, post-exams, to sunbathe, drink, hook up with the opposite sex and possibly get ill-conceived tattoos.