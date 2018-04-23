Dr Ciara Kelly: Key steps to convert exam stress into success

First up it IS really stressful and that doesn't bring out the best in any of us so tempers fraying is to be expected - yours and theirs! Biting your tongue is probably the best course of action though because there's no point in making things worse by having rows that waste valuable time and leave everyone feeling emotionally drained.

There's still six weeks left and mountains can be moved in that time. So for those who are feeling panicked that they've left it too late or overwhelmed about where to start - there's still time! As one who did OK in her leaving and spent 13 years post leaving cert doing exams - never underestimate the power of cramming - you can still learn important facts up until two minutes before you walk into the exam hall!