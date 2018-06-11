Dr Ciara Kelly: Brave Magdalenes prove we've come a long way

Magdalene laundries weren't the same as Mother and Baby Homes. Women who entered a laundry were locked up and not allowed to leave, despite having given birth. They were beaten and worked without pay - from early until late in the hot, miserable conditions of the industrial laundry. They had their hair cut off and their names replaced by religious names. It was closer to a prison sentence, if prison entailed slave labour, having your hair shorn and your identity removed and you'd never committed a crime. Atonement through suffering.

I can only imagine what it must have been like as a young woman to find yourself incarcerated in such a brutal place and not knowing how or if you'd ever escape it.