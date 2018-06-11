Opinion

Monday 11 June 2018

Dr Ciara Kelly: Brave Magdalenes prove we've come a long way

Some women still feel unable to say 'I was pregnant and unmarried'
Ciara Kelly

This week Dublin honoured the Magdalenes. Those women who were sent to live in Magdalene laundries around the country - the last of which closed in 1996. The Magdalene laundries were where 'fallen' women were sent to 'atone for their sins'. So many of the young women would've had a child, or been sexually active or sadly been the victims of rape or sexual abuse themselves.

Magdalene laundries weren't the same as Mother and Baby Homes. Women who entered a laundry were locked up and not allowed to leave, despite having given birth. They were beaten and worked without pay - from early until late in the hot, miserable conditions of the industrial laundry. They had their hair cut off and their names replaced by religious names. It was closer to a prison sentence, if prison entailed slave labour, having your hair shorn and your identity removed and you'd never committed a crime. Atonement through suffering.

I can only imagine what it must have been like as a young woman to find yourself incarcerated in such a brutal place and not knowing how or if you'd ever escape it.

