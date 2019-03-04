Dr Ciara Kelly: 'Be open with pregnant women who smoke'

A study from the Coombe Hospital made headlines this week. It identified a cohort of pregnant women in Ireland who don't disclose that they smoke to their doctors.

These women tend to be educated middle-class women who, it is thought, feel people would judge them harshly for smoking "as they should know better". So they hide it. They're ashamed about the fact they haven't stopped even though they're pregnant - so they lie to avoid the stigma.

It is known women who smoke in pregnancy are at increased risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, low birth-weight babies and a host of other medical complications. So all pregnant women are advised not to smoke to avoid those things. And women who do smoke during pregnancy are monitored more closely than normal for adverse effects of smoking, so medical staff can step in promptly if needed.

This is one of the reasons the cohort of women who don't disclose is concerning - if we don't know they smoke, they may not be monitored properly for signs of smoking-related complications and therefore things might be missed and that could be bad for them or their babies.

The suggestion therefore has been floated that we might 'breathalyse' women for smoking to catch those who might be lying, so we would identify the smokers irrespective of what they tell us.

I have to say I'm appalled this is the medical profession's first response to the issue. A paternalistic view that pregnant women cannot be trusted has always percolated through reproductive healthcare in this country but I thought that was changing and they wouldn't make those same mistakes going forward - this makes me question if that is the case.

If we've learnt anything from CervicalCheck, it is that women want to be fully informed about their healthcare. They want to be talked to, to be included in decision-making processes, not just told what the medical profession thinks they should know.

If we know anything about reproductive health, it is that women don't want to be treated like vessels. They don't want doctors to ignore the fact they're people in their own right, notwithstanding the fact they are pregnant.

So here's a novel idea. Instead of breathalysing the sneaky minxes, maybe have a conversation with them instead that goes like this: "We know there is always a group of women who don't tell us they smoke during pregnancy, because they know it's bad but they're struggling to stop and they feel that we will judge them for this. But the truth is, this isn't about judgment.

"We know it's hard to quit smoking, whether you are pregnant or not. We know it's not that pregnant women who smoke don't care about their babies, we know they just need greater support to try to stop.

"But what you may not know is that we monitor women who smoke in pregnancy differently to those who don't. To try to make sure nothing bad happens during the pregnancy.

"If we don't know you smoke, you won't get that monitoring and that's not safe for you or your baby. So we really need you to tell us. No judgment. Just support. And an attempt to make sure your pregnancy is a safe as possible."

I think you will find that would be as effective as any breathalyser in identifying the women who smoke. And it would be cheaper than screening thousands of women every year.

There is no one, not obstetricians, not midwives, more concerned about a baby than its mother - but we're only human. It isn't as easy as everyone thinks it should be to become saintly just because you're pregnant.

We do our best. But a little more support and, dare I say, appreciation for all we do, rather than judgment for what we don't do, would be nice.

Smoking in pregnancy is dangerous but I think a conversation rather than a breathalyser is the solution. What really worries me is that it's the breathalyser which everyone reached for first.

