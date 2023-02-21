| 8.3°C Dublin

Downing Street’s misunderstanding of the DUP is baffling

Party’s protocol stance has been hardening, yet Sunak’s aides have been briefing that it was expected to rapidly sign up to emerging NI Protocol deal

Gordon Lyons MLA, Gavin Robinson MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Emma Little-Pengelly MLA speak to the media after meeting with Rishi Sunak Expand

Sam McBride

The DUP’s refusal to rapidly sign up to a deal on the NI Protocol seems to have astonished Downing Street, but that very fact demonstrates the astonishing ignorance of the party at the top of Rishi Sunak’s government.

In briefings and leaks, it was made clear that the government expected near-immediate acceptance of what it has agreed with Brussels.

