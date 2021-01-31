Devil was in the detail of mother and baby homes mission

Fr Furniss and Fr Coffin - the names of these fire and brimstone priests would not have been out of place in an episode of the sitcom Father Ted.

John Joseph Furniss and Robert Coffin were Redemptorists who led "missions" around Ireland in the 1850s. Conservatives joked about their names. The Redemptorists, the Londonderry Sentinel quipped, should be coffined and thrown in a furnace.

Founded in Italy in 1749, the Redemptorists made the mission their signature activity. Spiritual boot-camps lasting three or four weeks, the typical mission involved daily mass, pulpit-shaking sermons on sin, and great public spectacles - candle-lit religious processions and the like.

On one level, it was an exercise in emotion, with dramatic sermons and pageantry, but the Redemptorists endeavoured to perpetuate a mission's effects by establishing confraternities that would meet for an hour or longer after Sunday mass to recite the rosary or other prayers.

Paul Cullen, archbishop of Dublin, first brought the Redemptorists to Ireland in 1851 to hold a mission in his diocese. Bishops in other dioceses followed suit and those missions contributed to a transformation of Irish Catholic belief and practice which the historian Emmet Larkin characterised as a "devotional revolution".

A change in attitudes to Sunday mass was a conspicuous aspect of that revolution. Attendance at mass is an obligation on Catholics. However, in the mid-1830s, a nationwide survey showed that fewer than half of Irish Catholics kept holy the Sabbath day; indeed, in many of the poorer dioceses of the west, there were parishes where not even one in five Catholics darkened the door of the chapel.

It was only in a few prosperous areas, mainly in the south and east - Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny -that more than 80pc of believers fulfilled their obligations.

Yet by the end of the 1800s, attendance at Sunday mass was almost universal for Irish Catholics and it remained extraordinarily high by European standards through the mid-20th century. As late as 1973, a survey showed that 91pc of Irish Catholics attended mass on Sunday.

Still, the devotional revolution was about more than an increase in mass attendance. Across Ireland, priests promoted a range of new religious exercises - 40 hours' perpetual adoration, devotions to the Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception, May altars, novenas, retreats, and the like, while rosary beads and scapulars, holy pictures, holy medals and prayer books became more common.

Quietly, older practices were abandoned - pilgrimages to holy wells, devotions to local saints, and rituals associated with great seasonal festivals such as St John's Eve and Halloween faded away.

The prime cause of this extraordinary change was the Famine: those who died and emigrated during the Famine itself and those who left in the decades after were predominantly from the lower classes who had been the least inclined to attend mass.

As the population fell, the number of priests increased. Before the Famine, there were 2,150 priests for Ireland's 6.5 million Catholics, or roughly one priest for every 3,000 believers; by the end of the century, when the Catholic population had halved to 3.3 million, there were 3,700 priests in Ireland - one priest for every 900 Catholics.

The rise in the number of nuns was even more striking: there had been just over 1,000 nuns in before the Famine, one nun for every 6,500 Catholics, but by 1900 there were 8,000 nuns for the much-reduced Catholic populace, about one nun for every 400 believers.

Yet while it was the Famine and the demographic changes wrought by it that drove the devotional revolution, those first Redemptorist missions played their part in it, changing the tone of Irish Catholicism, making it sterner and more severe.

Previously sacraments marking rites of passage - baptism, marriage, and the last rites - had been important to people but others such as communion, confession and confirmation had been less well-observed.

But with the missions, confession and first communion started to become big events with, on the day of their First Communion, large numbers of children, often attired in white, walking in procession to and from their chapel for the ceremony. Children, indeed, were the prime target of the missions. The unfortunately named Fr Furniss wrote some 14 books for children.

Among them is The Sight Of Hell (1855), which poses a series of childlike questions such as "Where is Hell?" and "How far is it to Hell?"

The answers - which give a sense of how Furniss preached - include vivid descriptions of the sights and sounds of hell, all designed to make an indelible impression on young minds.

"Perhaps at this moment, seven o'clock in the evening, a child is just going into hell.

"Tomorrow evening at seven o'clock, go and knock at the gates of hell, and ask what the child is doing. The devils will go and look. Then they will come back again and say, the child is burning.

"Go in a week and ask what the child is doing; you will get the same answer - it is burning. Go in a year and ask; the same answer comes - it is burning. Go in a million years and ask the same question; the answer is just the same - it is burning.

"So, if you go for ever and ever, you will always get the same answer - it is burning in the fire."

The pains of hell were always suited to the vices that had destroyed the sinner's soul.

A girl who used to "walk about the streets at night and do very wicked things" spends eternity dancing on a red-hot floor, while a drunkard cries for water to soothe his burning tongue.

And there, in putting the fear of God into little children to fashion chaste and obedient adults, lie the origins of the Ireland of the mother and baby homes.