Devil was in the detail of mother and baby homes mission

Brendán Mac Suibhne

The fire-and-brimstone approach brought by the Redemptorists shaped Ireland's Church

'The pains of hell were always suited to the vices that had destroyed the sinner's soul.' Expand

Fr Furniss and Fr Coffin - the names of these fire and brimstone priests would not have been out of place in an episode of the sitcom Father Ted.

John Joseph Furniss and Robert Coffin were Redemptorists who led "missions" around Ireland in the 1850s. Conservatives joked about their names. The Redemptorists, the Londonderry Sentinel quipped, should be coffined and thrown in a furnace.

Founded in Italy in 1749, the Redemptorists made the mission their signature activity. Spiritual boot-camps lasting three or four weeks, the typical mission involved daily mass, pulpit-shaking sermons on sin, and great public spectacles - candle-lit religious processions and the like.

