Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

This will be the last of these tales of addiction, so I'm hoping that along the way, there may have been a line here and there that was of some assistance to you - and even if you're not addicted to anything yourself, maybe you got something out of these stories anyway.

So here's another one, a funny story at the time, and one that is hopefully still funny after all these years.

Back in my early 20s, when I was living in Cork for a while, I had friends who were musicians who drank at the pub that I frequented - the Phoenix on Union Quay.

But despite the fact that we were all drinking as much as we could, in the circumstances, one of these guys was starting to take a more long-term position, becoming quite diligent in maintaining his physical fitness - he would go daily to the swimming pool in a hotel, a facility which also featured a sauna.

And while he would suggest that it would do me good to go there, I rejected his advice until this particular morning, when I joined my friend in a few lengths of the pool. Afterwards, in the sauna, I could feel that weird sensation of the 'poison' actually seeping out of my pores. It was terrific.

I felt cleansed, renewed, purified.

And that afternoon, when I joined another of my friends at the bar of the Phoenix, I was eager to tell him of this great discovery.

Ordering a pint of Guinness, I told him how good it felt to be 'cured' in this way - how refreshing it was; how I wished I'd known earlier that you could achieve this balance in your life; flushing out all the badness, as it were.

My friend at the counter was quietly enthusiastic. As he sipped his own pint of Guinness, he started to see how such a regime might work for him, too - for all of us.

"You know, if you even did that once a week..." he mused.

Yes, I agreed it would be a great thing, to do that once a week.

We drank, falling into silence.

Then, perhaps visualising himself doing 40 lengths of the pool, an intimidating scenario, he spoke again.

"Well, maybe if you did it, like, once a month..." he said.

I agreed, once a month would be good too - certainly it couldn't do you any harm, could it?

We drank again, falling this time into a longer silence, thinking about how once a day had quickly slipped to once a month.

"OK, then... once," he said.

Oh, how we laughed.

It was a perfect pub moment, not just because it was actually funny, but because it celebrated a victory for the drinking culture over the culture of wellness - how could something supposedly so wrong deliver a punchline that was so right?

Yes, it is not easy to give up all that - it is not easy to shift your state of consciousness to a place where it's the sitting at a bar drinking Guinness all day that seems intimidating, that seems ridiculous, that seems impossible.

But it happens, all the time, and for very good reason - it works for a lot of people, even for alcoholic musicians who have had enough of the way that they're living, and who start to realise that there's another way to be found. As many as 50 ways, indeed.

And that realisation can be as satisfying as a perfectly timed punchline at the counter of the Phoenix - it can be just as spontaneous, too; indeed, even in writing these pieces I would often not know my destination until I arrived there.

Yes, that was a good idea to go swimming every day, or at least to do something different - it's just that you need to hang on to your good ideas a bit longer. One day at a time.

Or maybe just once…