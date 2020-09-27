| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

 

(Stock picture) Expand

Close

(Stock picture)

(Stock picture)

(Stock picture)

Declan Lynch Twitter

This will be the last of these tales of addiction, so I'm hoping that along the way, there may have been a line here and there that was of some assistance to you - and even if you're not addicted to anything yourself, maybe you got something out of these stories anyway.

So here's another one, a funny story at the time, and one that is hopefully still funny after all these years.

Back in my early 20s, when I was living in Cork for a while, I had friends who were musicians who drank at the pub that I frequented - the Phoenix on Union Quay.