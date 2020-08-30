Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

When I didn't know any better, I was happy to accept the idea of addiction treatment as an occasional subject for comedy. There's always been a vein of light humour in the public perception - it's only when you get deeper into it that you realise there's also a vein of dark humour, which is much better.

On the lighter side: what's the difference between a drunk and an alcoholic? A drunk doesn't have to go to all those meetings.

Which isn't very funny, though it demonstrates this strange way in which a life-threatening condition could be regarded as a reasonable subject for stand-up comedy.

Then there was the Betty Ford Centre.

From the time it opened in 1982, in Rancho Mirage, California, the public awareness of this ground-breaking rehabilitation facility was partly as a punchline. Probably this arose from the fact that while the Betty Ford Centre dealt with all sorts of people, a few celebrities started to talk about how well it had worked for them. Elizabeth Taylor had been there a couple of times, and Stevie Nicks, and Ozzy Osbourne.

And this made it inherently amusing to the gag-merchants, which also helped to make it famous - though Betty Ford herself didn't welcome that kind of fame, indeed it worried her that if the celebrities went back on the booze or the coke, it would become famous for that, too.

She was also in the peculiar position that her husband Gerald, though he had been President of the United States, was himself something of a joke. He had played too much football with his helmet off, they said, he was unbelievably boring.

Which doesn't seem like such a bad thing, right now. Especially when it would turn out that the First Lady's achievements would surpass any of his by some distance, so that the President became known as Betty Ford's husband.

America was broken then, after Watergate, as it is broken now. But somehow this Betty Ford emerged with a bunch of progressive views on everything from abortion to the Equal Rights Amendment - the kind of stuff for which she would today be branded a radical anarchist by Trump, and drummed out of the Republican party, in the unlikely event that she'd be allowed into it in the first place.

While she was still in the White House, she'd developed an addiction to painkillers after suffering a pinched nerve, and she would eventually become an alcoholic, which she accepted after an intervention by her family.

"Somehow it was all right for men to kind of kick back and sow their wild oats, but for women it was a real stigma," she said.

Perhaps part of the reason that the Betty Ford Centre became a source of levity was that it disturbed the old certainties in this domain. Here was a woman, from a broadly 'conservative' background, who was not only unwilling to shut up about her problems and those of others less fortunate, she was taking executive decisions to make it better.

So there would naturally be some nervous laughter, a desire to escape some of these realities that she was addressing.

Not only did her work in addiction treatment help a lot of people, it popularised the idea that there was such a thing as addiction treatment.

Indeed it is now clear that Betty Ford was one of the great Americans of the last 50 years, and she was non-judgmental of others. Of George W Bush, who had spoken of his drinking without using the A-word, she said: "Everybody has their own personal way of handling those things... we don't all have to do it in the same way".

By some accounts, there are as many as 50 ways.