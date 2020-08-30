| 4°C Dublin

Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

 

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne (PA)

When I didn't know any better, I was happy to accept the idea of addiction treatment as an occasional subject for comedy. There's always been a vein of light humour in the public perception - it's only when you get deeper into it that you realise there's also a vein of dark humour, which is much better.

On the lighter side: what's the difference between a drunk and an alcoholic? A drunk doesn't have to go to all those meetings.

Which isn't very funny, though it demonstrates this strange way in which a life-threatening condition could be regarded as a reasonable subject for stand-up comedy.