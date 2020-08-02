Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

As we dreamed of the end of lockdown, one of the sweetest of those dreams was the vision of a perfectly formed pint of Guinness on the bar counter, about to be consumed by the grateful drinker.

It is to some extent a cartoon vision, akin to the one of the desperate person crawling through the desert, dying of thirst, seeing an oasis and whispering: "Water... water".

Or there's the version of this which is said to illustrate the subtle nature of camp - in this one, instead of hallucinating about water, the person is whispering: "Champagne... Champagne".

And these images of the pint of Guinness and the oasis are not just comparable in terms of the ecstasy that they promise - with the virus out there, the pint of stout also had a possible near-death experience attached to it.

There was an important and sensible point being made, that drink, or at least going out to a crowded pub to drink it, could kill you - in a roundabout way perhaps, in a new way, but in a way that was perhaps a lot quicker than the old way.

And yet, if you are too much in love with porter, death is no deterrent.

Again this is something you might say in a jocular vein, but it is absolutely true.

We rarely think about it too deeply, but there are many people who are solemnly informed that if they continue to drink, they will die. And they continue to drink.

Not because they want to die, necessarily, it's just that they want the drink more.

So they'll have the beer and the whiskey and they'll worry about the dying some other time.

George Best was told that if he didn't stop drinking he would certainly die a lot sooner than might otherwise be the case - George did not stop drinking, even on a second liver.

And George, to say the least, was not the only alcoholic who went down that lonely old road.

He did things with a football that had never been imagined before, but when he moved on to his next 'career', George also brought a strange kind of clarity to that game too - if not the entire textbook, he certainly contributed a few stunning chapters.

And this one may have been the most profound - for the addict who doesn't seek treatment in a serious manner, there is no threat in this earthly realm that will work. Not even the threat of extinction itself will do it.

There is indeed a range of terrible 'treatments' which are based on fear, either on fear of illness, or whatever is worse than that. And George in his time told us about most of them, about the stuff that would make you violently sick if you had so much as a sip of alcohol - all of which was based on this assumption that fear is more powerful than the thirst for booze.

It is a mistaken assumption in many cases, but even when it 'works', it doesn't really work in any meaningful sense - yes, you are still alive, as such, but to be living in fear in a state of white-knuckle sobriety is hardly much more attractive than just feeling the fear and doing it anyway.

Most of these crude 'deterrents' are just a search for a short cut, a way of trying to avoid the more interesting questions of who you are, and what you are, and how you can get out of your addiction with some kind of a life ahead of you.

Addicts are often given to fear anyway, deep and difficult to define, but a debilitating presence in their lives. I have known people who were afraid of crossing the proverbial road - and sometimes the actual road - without a few pints on them.

They would use drink or drugs to deal with that fear, so if you present them with the fear of death itself - let's just say there's a pattern.