Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

Author John McGahern pictured on his farm near Mohill, Co. Leitrim in 2005. Photo Brian Farrell Expand

Author John McGahern pictured on his farm near Mohill, Co. Leitrim in 2005. Photo Brian Farrell

I read a few books recently - good books, that I had never got around to reading, the likes of Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and Austerlitz by WG Sebald, and A Restless Life by Leland Bardwell, and That they May Face the Rising Sun by John McGahern.

It's not that I had stopped reading books, it's more that I had no settled policy about it - I was akin to the 'social drinker', happy to partake in the right circumstances, but not driven to it with the fervour of the aficionado.

Yes, there was a time, from the age of about 17, when I devoured good books incessantly - but in recent years I had become more moderate in my habits.