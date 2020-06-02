| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

 

Princess Margaret Expand

Close

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret

Declan Lynch Twitter

There are many remarkable things in Ma'am Darling, Craig Brown's hilarious biography of Princess Margaret. But one of the most remarkable is a line from the Princess herself about her then husband Lord Snowdon, around the time he was conducting an affair with one Lucy Lindsay-Hogg:

"I would only know he was back at night when I heard him banging around in the bathroom - it was all hours. And he was drinking a lot of vodka in the morning, a bottle of wine at lunch and he even used to take a bottle up to his room afterwards. He was like an alcoholic."

Ah it's a good one all right - he was like an alcoholic…