Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

A while back, we were looking at the issue of isolation and what it means in a world in which everyone is more connected than ever before through their smartphones, while somehow being more isolated than ever before.

We are daily engaged in a process which replicates some of the effects of addictive substances, of drink or whatever is your preferred way of shutting yourself off from the human race.

And the dynamic is similar too, in the sense that we are often drinking with the intention of achieving the opposite effect - we want to be socialising, we want to be getting on with people, we think we are the gregarious sort. Except we are not like that at all.

Personally, I was under the impression that I was a sociable fellow, until I realised that I just liked drinking. And when you took away the drink, the attractions of the pub more or less disappeared for me.

It is an amazing thing, to be under the impression that you are a certain type of person, when in truth you are another kind of person altogether. But that's what drink does for you, and that's what the lack of it does for you.

Likewise, the human race has never been more interconnected, while never being more... what's that word again? Isolated.

And this is very complicated stuff, far more complicated than is generally accepted.

In the present Emergency, we have more or less been ordered by the Government to behave in ways that in other circumstances are actively sought out by many people - people like me, for example, who write things like this, and various other things which can only be done in conditions of deep isolation.

Indeed, it is not unknown for people to pay actual money to stay in some place of retreat, trying to find the perfect way to cut themselves off from a thing called reality, which is always intruding, always distracting, always keeping them from the work that is burning inside them.

It is this very need for isolation which has done so much to turn so many writers into alcoholics and drug addicts, because being locked away in your room, locked away in your head, can lead naturally to an equal and opposite desire to break out of it when you're finished.

Sometimes this does not end well.

But then, like I say, it really is complicated, trying to find the lines where reality starts and finishes - for example, it is now a cliche to state: "Twitter is not the real world", when in truth it is not the real world if you're still living in 1995, but it is in fact pretty real in the present day.

If millions of people are either choosing or are obliged to spend hours of every day engaging with 'virtual' reality, at some point the 'virtual' bit no longer applies.

Likewise, a great book may exist only in some 'virtual' sense - it is all made up, after all - but that doesn't make its power over the reader less real.

So we need to establish more clearly that reality consists of more than just engaging with the mundane, or at a stretch, wandering through nature.

We have been discovering during this Emergency that there are alternative realities, that isolation need not necessarily be all bad - maybe the world will finally understand what it is like to be a writer, or some such unfortunate soul, whose only way of dealing with the mysteries of existence is to create another one, and to make the best of it.

But you can't stay in there forever, and the record shows that it is not easy to connect with 'real' life again - some people just go crazy, they can't cope with the release, and with the urge to celebrate that release with beer and whiskey.

So they have to find a better way - but then, according to the best estimates, there are some 50 ways.

