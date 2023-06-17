Declan Lynch: Losing Declan Rice and Jack Grealish might just be the beginning – and Martin O’Neill has given the perfect template for defection
Declan Lynch
Bianca Nobilo of CNN recently did an “explainer” tracing the Serbs’ obsession with Kosovo back to a battle that happened at this time of year in 1389. It is “an integral part of their national memory”. So in this week of international football, I think we can be forgiven for going back to 2019 and the England debut of Declan Rice, which is itself becoming an integral part of our national memory.