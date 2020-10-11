| 6.4°C Dublin

Dear Mary: I want more than just friends with benefits, I want a partner

Mary O'Conor

I am a gay man in my early 40s. I have a good job, my own home and, thankfully, a comfortable life. Last year I met a guy who is younger than me. I suppose originally we were 'friends with benefits' but I think I have fallen in love with him and would now like a proper relationship. We do things together - go on holidays, eat out etc, but I don't feel it's a relationship in the proper sense.

I feel I would like to call him my partner but I don't think he feels the same. We never discuss the future or our status. I'm afraid to, as I don't think I'll like the answer. We have a lot in common but he goes home to his parents every weekend so I only see him during the week. I would like us to do things at the weekend but he's not around. I don't see him over Christmas either as he goes back home, which I have never visited. Maybe the age gap means we are at different stages and looking for different things. That is understandable.

I have found it so hard to meet guys in the past. I don't go on the gay scene and have tried and failed on the usual dating sites. I have really enjoyed the past year but now would like more.