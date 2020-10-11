Dear Mary: I want more than just friends with benefits, I want a partner

I am a gay man in my early 40s. I have a good job, my own home and, thankfully, a comfortable life. Last year I met a guy who is younger than me. I suppose originally we were 'friends with benefits' but I think I have fallen in love with him and would now like a proper relationship. We do things together - go on holidays, eat out etc, but I don't feel it's a relationship in the proper sense.

I feel I would like to call him my partner but I don't think he feels the same. We never discuss the future or our status. I'm afraid to, as I don't think I'll like the answer. We have a lot in common but he goes home to his parents every weekend so I only see him during the week. I would like us to do things at the weekend but he's not around. I don't see him over Christmas either as he goes back home, which I have never visited. Maybe the age gap means we are at different stages and looking for different things. That is understandable.

I have found it so hard to meet guys in the past. I don't go on the gay scene and have tried and failed on the usual dating sites. I have really enjoyed the past year but now would like more.

He has shown me that life is so much better with some companionship and 'love'. I don't think my 'friend' does [want more]. If he doesn't, do I settle for what we have or settle for being single? I know I would miss him, but at times the uncertainty is equally frustrating. I have tried to 'play it cool' but it doesn't last long and I end up organising dinner for us or going to the cinema - pre-Covid-19! He rarely organises anything but, in fairness, when I take the initiative, he usually responds positively. In conclusion, is some sort of a relationship better than nothing at all? Mary replies: What a very interesting question you pose. I believe the answer lies in whether or not you are happy. If the 'sort of relationship' is causing you grief, then it is better to be alone. If, however, for the most part it is making you happy, then it is better to have it. A few things struck me when I read your mail. There is very often a problem between couples when there is a distinct age gap because they have different aims and aspirations. The older one is fairly settled in career, home and hobbies, whereas the younger one sees the whole world stretching ahead, with all its myriad possibilities. These may or may not work out, of course, but such is the optimism of the young that everything is possible. This may be the case with your young man. He doesn't see any need to discuss the future or commit, because he is not yet at that place in his head. It also may be the case that he hasn't come out to his family and isn't ready to do so. This would explain why you have never been invited to his home to meet his family. My concern is that by continuing to see this young man exclusively then there is very little chance of you meeting someone else. If you bring this up with him it may give you a chance to see what his thoughts are about the relationship. You feel that you are in love with him and because of this it wouldn't be fair to yourself to continue on as things are. I'm not suggesting that you tell him that you love him - it's enough that you have admitted it to yourself. But you really do need to have some discussion as to whether there is a future for you together. If you don't, then things could continue as they are for a number of years. I realise that you are afraid of what he will tell you, but if, as you suspect, he is not as involved as you are, then it would be better to hear it now rather than later. You can then decide whether to continue seeing him, on his terms, or not. The choice will be yours.