Crying ‘offence’ has become a way to shut down others. The Wokeus Dei claim to be liberal but they’re not

Offensiveness, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Your mother* says, “That dress looks dreadful, have you put on weight?” You’re now offended. She says she’s only trying to help and mutters, “Nothing insulting about it” loud enough so everyone can hear. In this instance, your mother has crossed a line — again — even though her intention might be good. (Which reminds me, it’s less than four weeks to Christmas — yay!)

But what about when you go to your brother’s house for lunch and praise the tiramisu and he says,“Oh, of course you’d compliment the one thing we didn’t make”, then huffs off to the utility room, leaving you without a clue what he’s talking about? You’d no idea it was from M&S (but make a mental note to buy some) and now he’s offended when you were actually trying to be nice!

The offended are not always wronged. We’ve all met people who are ridiculously prickly. In real life, we mostly avoid them because people like that steal our joy. But online the pendulum has swung towards them and the notion of offence being a blanket wrong is in the ascendency. We appear to have conflated anyone being offended for ludicrous, spurious or even deliberate reasons with those who have a legitimate grievance with hate.

Hate speech should be offensive to all but misogynistic, racist types. But if you have to contort your brain in order to find the offence, chances are it isn’t really there. Conflating those deliberately seeking to be offended about nonsense with those who are honestly affected by hate speech is an insult to the latter group. What’s more, allowing people actively looking to be offended to dictate the social agenda is a mistake, and one we’ve made before. Sanctimony and self-righteousness are not new. They’ve been around in other guises throughout history many times.

I address this, because recently, a Dublin university cancelled a social event when it was accused of being offensive. The event was a ‘fall of the Berlin Wall’-themed night that had techno playing in ‘East Berlin’, groovy American ’80s tunes playing in ‘West Berlin’ and a cardboard wall between them, which was to be torn down at midnight. Who exactly this was going to offend, I’m not entirely sure, but it was repackaged without the Cold War theme and went ahead as a less creative event that met with Wokeus Dei approval. This is no different to bishops telling people how to behave in dance halls 60 years ago. Two of the core principles of liberalism are tolerance and free speech. (Our intolerance of hate speech is the exception, not the rule.) Without respect for those principles, you are not liberal. Intolerant of anyone with a different world view, using accusation and shame to keep people in line, and appropriating moral authority with the intent of control — many who call themselves liberal now are nothing of the kind.

Crying ‘offence’ has become a way to shut down other people’s words or actions. Sometimes, that’s all it is: a controlling tactic. Eventually, people will get sick of it and will start to ignore it — though I hope that won’t mean they’ll then ignore actual hate speech due to this reckless conflation. In the meantime, beware of intolerant wolves in liberal woolly jackets.

*No actual members of my family are represented in this article

A second opinion

I’m very grateful for women like Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke, Kellie Harrington and Stephanie Roche. Up until not that long ago, women who played or followed sports were a bit like unionists — desperate to be part of a club that had absolutely no interest in them being members.

Sports, particularly the big ones — the national teams in soccer and rugby, and the top tier of the GAA — were exclusive boys’ clubs. That’s how it was when I was growing up and, as a consequence, I have very little interest in sports. But I can see that’s changing. There’s now a younger generation of women who are committed, passionate and talented sportswomen, and who have become household names.

They’re amazing role models for girls growing up now. We’ve heard so much about how hard it is to ‘be it if you can’t see it’ and I think, finally, we are seeing it, and it’s a real sign of change.

All those young women who worked so hard to put women’s sports on the pitch should feel very proud. They have given girls a road map and something to aspire to. That change will ripple out into the rest of society.

