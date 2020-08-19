Covid contradictions: It's OK for glamorous grannies to go glamping but not to the garden centre

We get up every day and face into a world that is full of contradictions and choices – but for the most part we manage to make sense of it.

We generally do that be applying logic to whatever situation arises, without the help of the State or politicians.

However, in the midst of a global pandemic we do find ourselves with little option but to look to Government for guidance on how to survive and indeed thrive.

Here is some of what we were told yesterday. We can:

Go to Mass but not meetings;

Play football but not stand on the side of field watching it;

Eat in pubs and restaurants but not have Sunday lunch with all our parents and siblings;

Attend a wedding with strangers but not have a barbecue with neighbours;

Send the kids to school but not go to work.

Of course, there is some rationale to the decisions taken by Cabinet on foot of advice from the health experts. This about trying to limit our activities and interactions in the hope of stalling the spread of the virus and ultimately saving lives.

However, the Government has failed miserably to deliver a coherent reason for why Mass is more important than mother-and-toddler groups. Some older people see their trip to church as a social outing that helps maintain their sanity, but many new parents also see support groups as their lifeline.

That’s just one example. Some people go to intimate gigs when they are looking for a spiritual experience. Others place all their faith in the local hurling team.

The new advice says people should avoid using public transport. It adds that arrangements for school transport will proceed as planned, meaning that children will be crowded into 50-seat buses within a fortnight.

Teachers are being told to return to a ‘new normal’ in some of the most overcrowded classrooms in Europe but other workers are being told to stay at home unless it is “absolutely essential” to attend the office. I know of some government agencies that are blatantly ignoring this rule.

On Prime Time last night, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was asked about what the new rules mean for older and more vulnerable people.

He replied that there was “reporting today which was simply incorrect and scared a lot of elderly people”.

We can only assume that was a reference to the front page of yesterday’s Irish Independent, which was headlined: ‘Older people will be told to limit time outdoors again’.

The advice from Nphet, which has now been publicly released, literally states: “The over-70s and medically vulnerable will be advised to exercise individual judgment, and to stay at home as much as possible, and limit interactions to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced”.

Now the media often gets accused of over-egging headlines but in this case the minister needs to own his plan or else admit that he actually doesn’t stand over it. They don’t want older people meandering around garden centres for half the day before going for coffee with their friends.

Mr Donnelly also said if older people are planning to go on staycation “there is no issue with that whatsoever so long as you’re limiting your social interactions”.

The idea that there is “no issue” directly contradicted advice from Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn, who said vulnerable people shouldn’t be in congregated settings such as hotels.

The minister must think all the glamorous grannies have been booking glamping holidays this summer.

On the sporting front, the vagueness of the announcements have thrown many summer camps into chaos.

The GAA has been rather arrogant with its demand for a meeting with Mr Glynn. Remember the IRFU having a go at former health minister Simon Harris for calling off that infamous Six Nations game against Italy?

At the same time, sporting organisations do deserve help in understanding why they must go behind closed doors. There are no publicly available statistics for how many people have contracted the virus after sitting in a windswept stadium.

One of the flaws in the Government’s current approach is that it is following a similar routine to the early days of this pandemic, when we were dealing with a mystery virus that could kill anybody.

Now we know that younger people are less likely to end up very sick but are more likely to lose their job. These are hard things to balance. Micheál Martin and his Cabinet are trying to prioritise, which is fair enough. Weddings are more important than birthday parties.

But Minister Donnelly must explain the logic rather than try to dodge what Mr Martin has himself described as the “harsh reality”.

If older people are being told to stay at home, then be honest and explain why. It’s not so younger people can dance on bar tops, it’s because our hospital system will struggle to save them if they get a bad dose of Covid-19.

And it’s time to change the message. The war narrative is worn. Part of going into battle is to ‘show no fear’, which is what some younger people are doing. In fact, some older and vulnerable people are doing it now too.

So let’s try follow the advice as best we can because it’s the right thing to do – but please, can the Government make it make sense?