| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Covid contradictions: It's OK for glamorous grannies to go glamping but not to the garden centre

How mixed messages from Government are making it harder for us all to make crucial decisions for the common good

Coronavirus confusion: One of the flaws in the Government&rsquo;s current approach is that it is following a similar routine to the early days of this pandemic, when we were dealing with a mystery virus that could kill anybody Expand

Close

Coronavirus confusion: One of the flaws in the Government&rsquo;s current approach is that it is following a similar routine to the early days of this pandemic, when we were dealing with a mystery virus that could kill anybody

Coronavirus confusion: One of the flaws in the Government’s current approach is that it is following a similar routine to the early days of this pandemic, when we were dealing with a mystery virus that could kill anybody

Coronavirus confusion: One of the flaws in the Government’s current approach is that it is following a similar routine to the early days of this pandemic, when we were dealing with a mystery virus that could kill anybody

Kevin Doyle Twitter Email

We get up every day and face into a world that is full of contradictions and choices – but for the most part we manage to make sense of it.

We generally do that be applying logic to whatever situation arises, without the help of the State or politicians.

However, in the midst of a global pandemic we do find ourselves with little option but to look to Government for guidance on how to survive and indeed thrive.