Zoe Strimpel: 'This year there's no grinch to steal our Christmas in UK - there's the election'

Thanks to the British election, Christmas has fallen way down the agenda. Indeed as I sat evening after evening sipping masala chai, I found myself fielding panicked messages from friends in the UK, terrified about a Corbyn triumph in the polls, railing at Boris, swearing at Brexit, and bombarding me with links to election-related rows and meltdowns on Twitter.

This year, there is no grinch to steal Christmas: there is the election, the most inconsiderately timed in decades (the last December election was 1923).

For all that we moan most years about Christmas overload, it is, one now realises, a time we need for its frenzied sociality and promise of abandonment.

In Europe, the licence to let one's hair down in the run-up to Christ's birthday is a vital valve for other repressions and strains.

And so it is with a sense of festive deprivation and numb fatigue that in Britain we limped toward this particular historic polling day.

For it has been a long and joyless road. The six weeks of the campaign has seen a relentless onslaught of tribal sloganeering but the atmosphere has been bad for a lot longer.

The sense of drift and gridlock in Parliament over Brexit has intensified with each obstruction and delay, with super-sized portions of spite and bile injected since Boris Johnson became the prime minister in July.

The right is far from blameless in using despicable and divisive political language, but the left's obsession with a fabricated idea of Tory evil, combined with the hubristic lunacy of the cross-party Remainiacs, has ensured that the last six weeks have built to an almost unbearable crescendo.

It's become very clear that politics and Christmas don't mix.

The December post used to be met with jolly anticipation, bearing cards, invitations, gifts.

This season, party leaflets, flyers, political demands and imprecations have overpowered the cards.

Then there's the fact that every time one leaves one's front door, one is accosted by someone waving leaflets.

I stood by this week as a good friend, who lives in Newcastle, was pinioned by an elderly neighbour who demanded he hang up a clutch of Labour posters in his front window.

His aversion to Labour anti-Semitism means he didn't hang them, but he was too polite to say so, and after that had to make sure not to run into her whenever he left the house.

It's far from merry.

One silver lining to this dreary election has been the level of engagement: things may have been shrill, depressing, and tired, but at least the British democracy seems in robust health.

It's just a shame the circumstances surrounding this political effervescence are so grim.

I'm not a particular fan, but even I'm praying for a Boris majority: if only because I think it's our best bet for a clean break, and a chance to finally get on with Christmas. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

