Zero-risk childhood is harmful for kids

Covid, social media, climate change, the breakdown of the family, absent parents, over-invested parents; the list of factors mooted as playing an instrumental role in the erosion of mental health in school-aged children is long, comprehensive and sometimes contradictory.

Traditionally, any investigation into a moral crisis regarding the young begins with finger-pointing. Which is why it comes as no surprise that when advising the Oireachtas last week on the causes of increasing mental health problems in school, Seamus Mulconry, the secretary general of the Catholic Primary School Managers’ Association, explained that he considered “overprotective parents” to be at least partly to blame.

“We’re bubble-wrapping children when they’re young and they are not getting access to the kind of experiences that test their limits: to run or be a bit reckless and find out what works or doesn’t work,” he said. “You know, children will fall. If we stop them falling, it’s not actually good for them. They need to learn their limits. I think these factors are feeding into a more challenging situation for schools.”

And the challenge is real. Lockdown made things worse, but a steep drop in emotional and psychological wellbeing amongst school-aged children was apparent even before Covid. Since 2012, rates of anxiety in adolescents have doubled, while measures of self-esteem, optimism and life-satisfaction have plummeted.

That parents have become generally more overprotective over the course of several generations is also objectively true. As my own father delights in reminding me, when he was my son’s age (five), he was out romping freely around the countryside with no parental supervision from morning until dusk. It bears mentioning that this was 1940s Waterford. Cars were scarcer on country lanes than badgers in those days, so didn’t pose great danger to small boys in search of mischief and conkers. A recent study in the UK revealed children are allowed out to play without supervision two years later than their parents were. By the time I was growing up in 1980, cars were everywhere. Yet one of my earliest memories is getting utterly lost in a Spanish seaside resort after my mother cheerfully packed me off to the local shops on my own. I was about five or six. What was considered perfectly acceptable parenting at the time might today warrant a visit from social services.

The causation between increasingly overprotective parents and rising rates of mental health problems in children has not been clearly established. But Seamus Mulconry’s hypothesis feels true nonetheless. It makes intuitive sense that an overprotected child is an anxious child, robbed of any sense of control and agency in her own life.

But parents don’t operate in a vacuum. A culture of neuroticism and blame around child-rearing begins in earliest pregnancy, when the message is forcefully imposed on women that the slightest misstep — eating the wrong kind of cheese, drinking too much coffee or, (heaven forbid!) enjoying a glass of wine — could result in tragic consequences for their baby.

In many cases the risk of any of these things is grossly over-inflated. The chance of a mouthful of unpasteurised cheese harming an unborn child is tiny. Light consumption of alcohol in pregnancy has not been proven to have a harmful effect on a developing foetus, despite official advice to avoid it altogether. But no matter, the message is clear: in pregnancy, tolerance for risk is zero. From the day the test turns positive, life becomes a minefield of bold print injunctions. Failure to observe them to the letter and any ensuing outcome is the fault of the parent.

It doesn’t get any better after birth either. It’s the duty of the parent to carefully control the baby’s environment for maximum safety, including everything from carefully regulating the temperature of the nursery (to help prevent Sids) to rubber-coating the door jambs (to prevent squashed fingers). No wonder then parents have become encyclopedias of safety information. Ask any adult with young kids and you’ll likely find they can reel off drowning and car accident statistics, lists of choking hazards and the long-term health consequences of sunburn in the early years. The responsibility for ensuring children’s safety has devolved from a collective concern — in which neighbours, community figures and other families play a vital role — to falling entirely to parents who have been terrorised into hyper-vigilance by inflated warnings regarding the consequence of letting down their guard.

In 2019 gardaí in Donegal issued a stern warning to parents letting their children play outside. They said children “must be supervised” and within “viewing distance” because “the risk of being abducted or struck by traffic is too high to let a young child outside unsupervised for even a minute”.

If Seamus Mulconry is right that children need more exposure to risk, and I believe he is, perhaps he could start by addressing his concerns to the gardaí?