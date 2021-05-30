| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Zero-risk childhood is harmful for kids

Julia Molony

A culture of neuroticism and blame around child-rearing has led to parents becoming overprotective which does children no favours 

Kids out playing. A recent study in the UK revealed children are allowed out to play without supervision two years later than their parents were​​​​​​​. Expand

Close

Kids out playing. A recent study in the UK revealed children are allowed out to play without supervision two years later than their parents were​​​​​​​.

Kids out playing. A recent study in the UK revealed children are allowed out to play without supervision two years later than their parents were​​​​​​​.

Kids out playing. A recent study in the UK revealed children are allowed out to play without supervision two years later than their parents were​​​​​​​.

Covid, social media, climate change, the breakdown of the family, absent parents, over-invested parents; the list of factors mooted as playing an instrumental role in the erosion of mental health in school-aged children is long, comprehensive and sometimes contradictory. 

Traditionally, any investigation into a moral crisis regarding the young begins with finger-pointing. Which is why it comes as no surprise that when advising the Oireachtas last week on the causes of increasing mental health problems in school, Seamus Mulconry, the secretary general of the Catholic Primary School Managers’ Association, explained that he considered “overprotective parents” to be at least partly to blame.

“We’re bubble-wrapping children when they’re young and they are not getting access to the kind of experiences that test their limits: to run or be a bit reckless and find out what works or doesn’t work,” he said. “You know, children will fall. If we stop them falling, it’s not actually good for them. They need to learn their limits. I think these factors are feeding into a more challenging situation for schools.”

Most Watched

Privacy