Yvonne Hogan: 'Filling State coffers is not mums' priority, Ms Zappone, it's that our children are cared for'

Now if the providers reschedule the hours for another time, which according to Siptu is regularly facilitated for other reasons, the funding will be paid.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone must have deduced that public support may indeed be on the side of the strikers.

I am sure the funding will now make it possible for more workers to attend, and that is a good thing, but as a PR exercise for the minister, it is too little, too late.

Tuesday's threat was in line with the same derisive narrative that is rolled out every time the department butts heads with the industry - that opportunistic childcare providers are holding parents to ransom and the State is worn out trying to sort it out for us.

They assume that we - and I can say 'we' as I am one of the working parents paying over €1,000 a month for one child in a nursery - view the world the same way as them.

That we would be more concerned about missing a day's work than anything else. That nothing is so important that it should interfere with us going out to work and filling the State coffers.

Well, they are wrong.

I am pretty sure I am not the only parent who fully supports the strike. I support the strike because I see hardworking, diligent, loving people with a passion for their work get more demoralised with each measure the department introduces to 'regulate' the sector.

I support the strike because I believe some of the regulations Tusla is introducing are not fit for purpose and don't take into account that some of the best examples of the sector are based in premises that can't possibly meet the measures imposed on them.

I support the strike because I respect those working in early childcare as professionals who stand equal to other workers in the education sector who will help me to raise my children, their primary school and secondary school teachers.

Focusing on the idea that one day of missed work will cause chaos for working parents is just plain ridiculous. What is causing chaos is the fact that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find good quality childcare at all because of the actions of the Government.

It is almost impossible to get a baby in a crèche now before they are a year old. Not every woman can afford to take a long maternity leave. Not every woman wants to take a long maternity leave.

Self-employed women generally can't and in most private sector jobs a year out of work is career-limiting. In more senior roles, it can be the end of a career.

And we need mothers in these very senior positions because they are the ones who can effect real change in the workplace for the rest of us.

There are problems in the sector that need to be addressed, absolutely, problems we would probably never have known about if it weren't for the stellar work by RTÉ in its crèche investigations.

Problems that Tusla and the Department of Children should have been aware of and are answerable for. Problems that need to be addressed and ironed out with appropriate regulation, negotiation, inspection and funding.

But instead the Department is going at the industry like a bull in a China shop. Which is a bit rich considering that it is only recently that the State decided to acknowledge that it even existed. Historically, until citizens reached school age, they were entirely the responsibility of their mothers, to be taken care of in the home.

Policies like the Marriage Bar, whereby women had to cease working once they got married, made sure that women were kept where the State wanted them.

A lot of women, my own mother included, had to choose between their marriage and family life and their professional life, and they were forced out of jobs and careers they loved.

Not only was this an infringement of their human rights and their agency at the time, it set in chain financial ramifications that are felt today as these former workers, a lot of them for the State, are now receiving reduced pensions.

The Government now wants women in the workplace to contribute to the GDP and to pay the enormous rent and mortgages engendered by decades of bad policy.

For us to work, we need to know our children are being educated and looked after by a happy, flourishing, regulated early childcare industry. One where workers have a career path and a salary that enables them to also one day pay enormous rent and mortgages.

So instead of penalising them for standing up for themselves, listen to them. Support them.

Work with them towards a new model of early childhood education that benefits all the children of the State and, for a cost, of course, can also facilitate families whose parents work outside the home, with optional extended hours for sports, exercise and other life skills.

It would benefit society and the economy. And there might even be a few votes in it.

Irish Independent