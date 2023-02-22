Youth disillusionment is global risk not given sufficient gravity

In January every year, the World Economic Forum releases a Global Risks Report, which outlines the global challenges facing us over the next two, five and 10 years.

It’s not hard to guess which risks made it to the top of the list in 2023: the cost-of-living crisis, failure to mitigate climate change and extreme weather events, to name a few.

Some may argue that many of the risks in the report are old and familiar, such as ‘geoeconomic confrontation’, which ranks third.

However, one of the comparatively new risks that did not make it into the top 10 this year, but which has been slowly creeping its way onto the agenda since 2021, is youth disillusionment.

Admittedly, it’s a risk that seems vague at first, but let’s turn to consider some of the consequences of this creeping sense of hopelessness.

Youth disillusionment — broadly understood as young people distrusting or disengaging with economic, political and social structures — feels ever more pronounced year on year, and if we are not careful, this is a problem which will come to define and dominate the next decade.

It was listed as one of the 10 immediate global risks in the World Economic Forum’s Report in 2021, and this year, while it doesn’t sit as standalone, it is bound up with other short- and long-term risks.

Youth disillusionment feels a bit like a ‘mood’ — a mood which is sweeping across society. It’s impossible to contain this mood to just one of the World Economic Forum’s risk categories: this sense of apathy touches the economic, the environmental, the geopolitical and the social.

It could be this interplay of risks — erosion of social cohesion, rising inflation, the spectre of nuclear war and the reality of climate breakdown — which makes youth disillusionment so acute. Or it could be the social risks — severe mental health deterioration, lack of public services and employment crises — which have most contributed to the alienation (and, in some cases, anger) among young people.

In the UK, graduates and young professionals have become increasingly disillusioned with the message of ‘aspiration’ that some leaders promote.

The widening wealth gap has shown the promise that ‘hard work will deliver’ to be (at worst) a lie and (at best) illusive, eroding trust in both politicians and institutions.

Millennials are the first generation to have a lower income in their 30s than their parents did, and they have suffered a similar decline in living standards.

Real-term pay cuts, high tuition fees and even higher house prices — these are just some of the stumbling blocks for young people living in the UK. And never mind what the retirement age will be in 50 years’ time.

Although ‘youth’ is broadly understood to mean somewhere between 18 and 25, it feels like the under-40s are most among the most disillusioned and hard-done-by.

Not to throw a pity party, but should we throw one at all, surely it should be for millennials. For millennials (AKA ‘Generation Rent’), it feels like the economy is rigged against them, and there’s no issue that gets under their skin more than affordable housing.

In 1990, the homeownership rate in London for someone aged between 35 and 44 was 69pc. Fast forward to 2023 and, well, less than half of people that age are homeowners.

Of course, not everyone wants to own property, but I don’t think people want to pay extortionate prices for insecure homes either.

Aspiration is all well and good, but it feels like no matter how hard you work, the only way to generate wealth is to buy an asset — and charge someone else to use it. It’s not hard to see why young people, then, are less hopeful that (maybe one day) their goals may be fulfilled too.

In terms of magnitude and scale, it’s obvious that disillusion is not the same as warfare, but it still has its consequences.

In response to growing youth disillusionment, parties across the political spectrum would be wise to consider what policies they are putting in place to benefit young people.

In the case of the Conservatives, after 13 years of policies that disproportionately benefit older voting groups, members should hardly be surprised by the party’s lack of ‘appeal’ to young voters.

Similarly, the current state of the Assembly in Northern Ireland means that large numbers of young people don’t even keep up with political events (not that there’s much to keep up with).

This week, I have seen parties begin to campaign in advance of the council election in May. Perhaps they are thinking about how to attract young voter groups.

The question they should all be asking is why so many young people have simply given up on electoral politics.

Will younger voters even feel inspired to vote for anybody?