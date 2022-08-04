| 12.6°C Dublin

You’re invited to forget your worries for one day

Edaein O Connell

Irish weddings are a particular type of party extravaganza. Photo: Stock image Expand

One of my best friends is getting married tomorrow. She’s the first friend out of the secondary school gang to get a ring put on her finger. It’s thrilling and utterly terrifying at the same time.

While endlessly happy for her and her fiance, I’m faced with the realisation that, no, I’m not 19 any more. We haven’t just finished our Leaving Cert, and teenagers now think I’m well over the hill and into pensioner territory.

