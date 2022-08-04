You’re invited to forget your worries for one day

One of my best friends is getting married tomorrow. She’s the first friend out of the secondary school gang to get a ring put on her finger. It’s thrilling and utterly terrifying at the same time.

While endlessly happy for her and her fiance, I’m faced with the realisation that, no, I’m not 19 any more. We haven’t just finished our Leaving Cert, and teenagers now think I’m well over the hill and into pensioner territory.

However, those are musings for another day. Apart from the fact I’m searching for grey hairs, I’ve never been more excited about a social event.

Irish weddings are a party extravaganza. I sometimes don’t believe in God, but I always have faith in the power of Irish people to perform Rock the Boat at 3am. These are special events. I don’t care what anyone says, we all secretly love them.

You’re giving out right now while reading this, but I know only too well you have stood many times in a residents’ bar, swaying at the counter, shouting at the bride’s cousin to sing you a rendition of The Galway Shawl. It’s an opportunity to completely lose yourself on a random Friday and only find yourself the following Monday.

Men plan their outfit a day in advance, while women plot it six months ahead of time. Women think hard about the message in the card, while men ask: “What do we need a card for?”

Everyone claps and cries, calls someone by the wrong name, drinks a little bit too much at the reception, complains about the beef and reassures the single people at the table that “you’ll be next”.

This may not sound appetising, but the positives almost always outweigh the negatives. After so many delays and missed opportunities for couples across the country over the past couple of years, people are RSVP-ing “Yes” without a second thought.

Since a degree of normality resumed, people have been clinging to social events for dear life. It’s as if we’re afraid they’ll leave us again. We can’t say “No”, and we won’t for a long time. Everyone wants to party and wrap themselves in a love story. They want a three-course meal and to dance to the music of a local DJ called Jim.

They want to watch grown men wrap a tie around their heads and believe they’re the first person to ever do so in the history of weddings. They want joy and laughter and cheap bubbles and a chance to forget the bad stuff in the world. We all need a chance to let go, even if it’s just for a night.

So put on the suit, wear the hat, marinate in self-tan, write the card, go overboard with the Prosecco, eat the salmon, pass on the dessert, drink some creme de menthe, bet on the length of the speeches, get up from the table, dance to Wham!, don’t leave the floor, have a sing-song, lose your voice and wish for nothing more. I’ll be embracing every moment of it tomorrow.

Please put your hands together for my friend, for her groom and for the party. If you don’t hear from me, I’ll be back on Monday. I promise.