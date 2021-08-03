THE young people of Ireland came out in force at the weekend to do their bit in the fight against Covid-19.

It was inspiring to see pictures of long, winding queues outside walk-in vaccination centres appearing on social media on Saturday morning. For them to spend the first day of their bank holiday weekend waiting in line is truly something.

Almost 40 different centres across the country offered the Pfizer vaccine to those over 16 without the need for an appointment. The positive uptake has exceeded all expectations.

It has to be said that the young people of Ireland have borne the brunt of the pandemic. I for one, as a 23-year-old, cannot imagine what it has been like to live through a pandemic during some of the most chaotic and hormonal years of your life. The teenage years are challenging enough without a global pandemic looming over you.

Young people were tasked with protecting those around them at the start of the pandemic. They were urged to be wise beyond their years and not meet friends in order to protect their elderly relatives from contracting Covid-19. Many of them went months without being able to hug their grandparents for fear they might infect them.

As an adolescent, your social life is crucial and so are your friends. It’s the time in your life when peer pressure is at its highest and the fear of seeming ‘uncool’ is a big threat. So, it was a big ask.

But they followed the rules, they said goodbye to their friends and started online learning. They stopped attending social gatherings and stopped participating in their favourite hobbies. They sacrificed what they were asked to sacrifice.

Many of them have missed out on significant milestones such as attending their first underage disco, going to the debs, graduating from secondary school or even properly experiencing their first year of college life.

Imagine not being allowed to have your first legal pint with your family and friends in your local pub.

For those of us in our early 20s, we have missed out on our college graduations and the chance to wear a cap and gown to celebrate achieving a degree. Completing your final year of college during a pandemic is no small feat.

But the scenes at the weekend were truly uplifting and there’s hope that life may return to some sort of normality for these young people.

They will be able to travel and to eat indoors with their family. They will have peace of mind. All small things which now mean so much to so many.