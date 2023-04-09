Young people are tired of the long Good Friday

The young must feel like the so-called adults are engaged in a kind of bizarre ongoing therapy. As politicians dusted off Now That’s What I Call The Peace Process 25 this weekend and sat back to wallow in bleak nostalgia, the young must have been scratching their heads.

Of course, we need to do this. So many awful things happened on this island, so much of it brushed under the carpet, that we need to let it all out. We’re sorry, we say to the young, that life in Ireland can sometimes seem like one long Good Friday, or a Yom Kippur, a day of atonement, but there is a lot to atone for.

In fairness to this past week of remembering, the comforting familiarity of the greatest hits — Bertie, Bill, Tony — was cut through with sharp reminders that, as the Bert might say, there is a lot more to do.

Some in the Republic will have been quietly stunned that there are still walls between communities in Northern Ireland. Not metaphorical walls, but actual massive walls, to protect them from each other. Others will have been surprised that over nine in 10 students in Northern Ireland are still educated in segregated schools.

But no one was surprised that trauma was the word that kept cropping up throughout the week; 25 years on, many people are still stuck. Some are stuck because they still don’t know what became of their loved ones, some are stuck in wheelchairs, some are stuck for want of truth and justice.

It is not just individual trauma. The sense last week, as Miriam O’Callaghan for one guided us expertly through the past and present, is that there is a collective trauma that is preventing Northern Ireland from moving on, keeps people stuck in old positions, in roles, as a therapist might say, that no longer serve them. And there is scant hope they would be set free by the collective therapy last week, by going over the greatest hits of regret, temporary triumph and moments of hope that fade as the years go by.

But behind that generation is a generation of young Northerners who seem ready to move on, who have had enough Good Friday and are ready now for the resurrection. You wonder how long more they’ll tolerate the indulgence of the older generation’s therapy, how long they will be grateful just for a kind of peace.

And in the Republic too, a generation who never knew war, so who do not understand why they should be grateful for peace, anymore than they understand why people over 40 are horrified when they sing Up the Ra. And these young people must be watching this therapy and thinking: “Where’s our therapy? We literally can’t access mental health services… And where are our houses and where is our hope and where is our stake and where are the promises made to us?”

At this stage, the young of this island might say to us that the greatest tribute politicians could pay to 25 years of Good Friday is to get their heads out of the backside of the past, get down off the cross, and give the young a future.