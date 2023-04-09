| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Young people are tired of the long Good Friday

Brendan O'Connor

Good Friday Agreement signatories George Mitchell, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern mark its 25th anniversary in Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson Expand

Close

Good Friday Agreement signatories George Mitchell, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern mark its 25th anniversary in Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson

Good Friday Agreement signatories George Mitchell, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern mark its 25th anniversary in Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson

Good Friday Agreement signatories George Mitchell, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern mark its 25th anniversary in Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson

The young must feel like the so-called adults are engaged in a kind of bizarre ongoing therapy. As politicians dusted off Now That’s What I Call The Peace Process 25 this weekend and sat back to wallow in bleak nostalgia, the young must have been scratching their heads.

Of course, we need to do this. So many awful things happened on this island, so much of it brushed under the carpet, that we need to let it all out. We’re sorry, we say to the young, that life in Ireland can sometimes seem like one long Good Friday, or a Yom Kippur, a day of atonement, but there is a lot to atone for.

Most Watched

Privacy