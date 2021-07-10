Young or old, we just love scolding people

As this week’s latest list of complaints made to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland reports, at least eight people were sent into a rage of frothing frenzy over a Waterford Whispers sketch which appeared on RTÉ’s New Year’s Eve countdown programme.

The fake news report saw a man dressed as God being perp-walked out of court by the cops as the newsreader announced that: “The five-billon-year-old stood accused of forcing himself on a young Middle Eastern migrant...”

To nobody’s great surprise, there was a furious response from many viewers, even before some of them had the idea to go running to the BAI register a complaint. Was it offensive? Probably, although that depends on your own personal beliefs.

Was it justified? Absolutely.

All satire is going to annoy and offend somebody, because good satire relies on going after sacred cows and roasting them over a big bonfire. Of course, there is a legitimate argument to be made that having a pop at the church is now so easy, and so risk-free, that there is little point in bothering to do it in the first place.

As I was reading through the BAI report, I noticed one common thread running through all the various complaints — the people who complained did so because they were ‘offended’, as if we all have the right to go through life without ever encountering something which might annoy us.

But what I found particularly interesting was the scorn which greeted those who complained about the Waterford Whispers sketch. According to social media and various radio phone-ins at the time, anyone who objected was nothing but a killjoy and an old fogey who needed to get a grip.

That’s fine to a point. Where that argument falls down is that every generation has their own sacred cows and, if anything, the younger generation is now far more intolerant of different views than their parents ever were.

Many of those who had no issue with the God sketch are the very ones who would demand your head on a plate if you made a joke about transgender people, for instance. Yet the killjoys and old fogeys who were mocked for their revulsion at the God sketch come from a time when there was no problem making jokes about men in frocks.

We are now living in the most censorious time I can remember — and I can remember a time when an angry letter from a bishop could be enough to have a journalist fired.

Offence, of course, is in the eye of the beholder and we seem to have somehow slipped into a society where far too many of us are constantly looking for something to be annoyed by.

Comedy, as always, is at the forefront of the latest round of the never ending culture war. Fawlty Towers now comes with advance warnings and has had some ‘problematic’ scenes removed. Episodes of Fr Ted now arrive with a trigger notice to protect the delicate sensibilities of some viewers who can’t tell the difference between laughing at something and laughing with it.

God help these precious little souls if they’re ever forced to watch Blazing Saddles from start to finish.

It’s no surprise that so many great comedians, like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, now refuse to perform in certain places because they know the kickback just isn’t worth the hassle. These days, bashing Christianity is fine — just ask Sarah Silverman, who has made a career out of it.

But woe betide anyone who goes after a different belief system.

Having a pop at ‘Karens’ and white people is positively de rigeur, but mocking the goals of, for example, the Black Lives Matter movement will see you denounced as a racist, which is the modern incarnation of blasphemy.

This is where we get to the really interesting nub of the matter — the old school wannabe censors and self-appointed cultural commissars such as the loathsome Mary Whitehouse have far more in common with modern liberals (who aren’t liberal at all) than either side would care to admit. As I’ve said before, if Whitehouse was alive today she would absolutely adore Twitter and would probably be writing a column for The Guardian, which now seems to be full of writers scolding everyone else.

This is the secret behind both groups — they’re not interested in protecting people, they’re interested in controlling them.

The current culture isn’t about ‘being kind’ or tolerant. It’s about power and about who gets to control the narrative and decide what is acceptable and what’s verboten.

But whether you’re an older religious person who doesn’t want to see God mocked, or a younger hipster who insists that anyone who believes in biological reality is a transphobic bigot, my advice is the same — the world doesn’t revolve around you.

Get over yourself.

I eat meat because I like it, not because it makes me feel manly

When I finish writing this beautifully composed and perceptive column, I’m going out to the back garden to fire up the barbecue. I have some home-made burgers with my name on them and you can’t beat your own flame-grilled whopper.

Yesterday, I had some rib eye steaks and tomorrow I plan on having some lovely free-range pork chops.

The reason for all this carnivorous carry on? Well, I would have once said the reason is fairly obvious — I love meat.

But, as usual, I was wrong. A new study from UCLA has discovered the real reason blokes eat meat — because it makes them feel more manly and masculine. Now, I could understand that argument if they were talking about lads going out and hunting for their own food, but the researchers maintain that men have such a feeble grasp on their own identity that chowing down on a burger makes them feel like a muscle-bound action hero.

According to the researchers: “Within-gender differences in self-described masculinity/femininity among men offer insights in these phenomena.”

I honestly haven’t a clue what that means. In fact, I’m not entirely convinced it even qualifies as correct English. But that’s academics for ya. Needless to say, the researchers want everyone to turn vegetarian, but that ain’t going to happen.

But the broader issue is this — do you know any man who is so incredibly insecure in his own masculinity that he defines it by the fact that he eats meat? Gender identity is all the rage at the moment and there have been numerous attacks on ‘toxic masculinity’ and so on. But most blokes just don’t care about that sort of nonsense..

Anyway, you can take my burger from my cold, greasy hands...