Young or old, we just love scolding people

Ian O'Doherty

The cast of classic comedy Fawlty Towers Expand

As this week’s latest list of complaints made to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland reports, at least eight people were sent into a rage of frothing frenzy over a Waterford Whispers sketch which appeared on RTÉ’s New Year’s Eve countdown programme.

The fake news report saw a man dressed as God being perp-walked out of court by the cops as the newsreader announced that: “The five-billon-year-old stood accused of forcing himself on a young Middle Eastern migrant...”

To nobody’s great surprise, there was a furious response from many viewers, even before some of them had the idea to go running to the BAI register a complaint. Was it offensive? Probably, although that depends on your own personal beliefs.

